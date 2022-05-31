Galaxy A33 5G x Galaxy S21 FE: better to save or pay more for a top? – 05/31/2022

When we decide to buy a cell phone and find a model that meets our needs, it is not uncommon to think: is it worth opening your wallet a little more to take a more complete smartphone?

This is exactly what can happen when the consumer is faced with the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G. The mid-range model was recently launched, but it keeps an uncomfortable proximity in terms of price with one of the darlings of the South Korean brand: the Galaxy S21 FE, a simplified version of the top-of-the-line Galaxy S21, which was launched earlier this year.

If you are having to deal with a question like this, tilt came to help and, below, we compare the technical sheets of the devices.

Samsung Galaxy A33 5G

Height: 159.7 mm

Width: 74mm

Thickness: 8.1 mm

Weight: 186 g

Colors: black, white, blue and pink

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G

Height: 155.7 mm

Width: 74.5mm

Thickness: 7.9 mm

Weight: 177 g

Colors: green, violet, black or white

Dimensions are similar, but the S21 FE is slightly more compact and lighter. It’s not something, though, that translates into a noticeable advantage either for one-handed operation or for when you need to keep one of the two in your pocket.

The biggest difference here is in the construction method and, at this point, the A33 5G does not deny the simpler origins of using plastic in its internal structure. The S21 FE 5G, on the other hand, uses high-strength aluminum inside. Other than that, both have a plastic-coated back.

The general appearance is also different between them, with the S21 FE 5G having an identical look to the S21, with minimalist lines and a vertical camera niche integrated into the rear design. On the A33 5G, the screen edges are thicker, the front camera causes a more pronounced cutout on the screen and the camera niche stands out further back.

Both have water resistance, but that of the S21 FE 5G is better, allowing it to be submerged in up to 1.5 meters of water for 30 minutes, half a meter longer than the A33 5G.

VERDICT: victory of Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G for having a more refined construction and better resistance to water.

Samsung Galaxy A33 5G

6.4 inch (16.2 cm) Super Amoled Plus

Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels

Refresh rate: 90Hz

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G

6.4 inch (16.2 cm) 2X Dynamic Amoled

Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels

Refresh rate: 120Hz

Both screens are identical in size and resolution, but the S21 FE 5G has a technology advantage.

They use variations of Amoled displays, but the S21 FE 5G features an improved version of this type of display. Also, the refresh rate is higher at 120 Hz.

The screen refreshes 120 times per second. This means that videos, games and animated images will appear more fluid on the device’s screen compared to the A33 5G.

VERDICT: victory of Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G.

Samsung Galaxy A33 5G

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G

The A33 5G brings what has become the standard in terms of battery capacity for mid-range phones. The 5,000 mAh should be enough to keep the device away from the socket for more than a full day. Depending, almost two days.

The S21 FE 5G has 500 mAh less, a difference of 10%. in the tests of tiltit was enough for the device to stay a day and a half without needing to be recharged.

Both are compatible with fast chargers, but they also suffer from the same problem: neither of them comes with the accessory (in any version) in the box.

VERDICT: victory of Samsung Galaxy A33 5G.

Samsung Galaxy A33 5G

Rear: 48MP wide-angle, 8MP ultra-wide, 5MP macro, and 2MP depth sensor

Front: 13 MP wide-angle

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G

Rear: 12 MP wide-angle, 12 MP ultra-wide and 8 MP telephoto

Front: 32 MP wide-angle

Main

If you look at the coldness of the numbers, the sum of megapixels of the A33 5G is higher. There is, however, a “gotcha”.

The S21 FE 5G brings the same set of cameras as the S21, which bets less on megapixels, more on component quality and better image processing system.

Other than that, there are also some differences in approach, with the A33 5G having a macro lens in the set, which tends to add spice to shots taken at close range.

On the other hand, the S21 FE 5G features a telephoto lens and is more suitable for medium and long-distance photos, a more common use of cell phone cameras.

VERDICT: victory of Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G for offering a superior quality set.

Selfie

None of the devices being compared brings innovative features, but here the situation is reversed when it comes to megapixels, with the S21 FE 5G getting the better of the numbers.

Other than that, what is repeated is the same situation as before, with the device taking advantage of a more refined construction coming directly from superior models.

VERDICT: victory of Galaxy S21 FE 5G.

Samsung Galaxy A33 5G

Processor: Exynos 1280 (2.4 GHz, octa-core)

RAM memory: 6 GB

Storage: 128 GB (expandable with microSD card)

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G

Processor: Exynos 2100 (2.9 GHz, octa-core)

RAM memory: 6 GB

Storage: 128 GB

Both cell phones use “homemade” solutions, with the processor, video card and modem set made by Samsung.

The advantage is for the S21 FE 5G, as the package used is the same as the Galaxy S21, a cell phone that occupied the top of the Samsung range in 2021.

The A33 5G uses a typical mid-range cellular “engine”. RAM memory (which helps the processor) and storage tie, with an advantage for the A33 5G as it allows expanding the available space with a micro SD card.

Still, the S21 FE 5G is a device much better suited to running heavy apps and games with ease.

VERDICT: victory of Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G.

The two are equivalent in features, neither of which presents anything out of the ordinary. The only difference here is that the S21 FE 5G can charge other devices, a feature unavailable on the rival.

VERDICT: victory of Galaxy S21 FE 5G.

Samsung Galaxy A33 5G: BRL 2,249 (retail stores)

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G: BRL 2,699 (Samsung store)

Whoever takes the Galaxy A33 5G home will save BRL 450. The problem is that this savings translates into a device that, at best, only has the battery.

The S21 FE 5G is superior in everything and, perhaps, we are talking here about devices from very different segments, since the A33 5G is a “root” intermediate, with no pretensions to offering top-of-the-line performance.

In short: the A33 5G is an expensive device for what it proposes when we think about the analyzed competitor. If the R$ 450 more won’t be needed, the recommendation is to take the S21 FE 5G home.

By doing this, you will have a device with excellent performance and great cameras, which should have a longer lifespan than the simpler model.

FINAL RESULT: victory of Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G.

UOL may receive a portion of sales through the links recommended in this content. Store prices and offers do not influence editorial selection criteria.