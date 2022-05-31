Gamer phone: great options for less than R$ 250

Have one phone gamer it’s almost a must for anyone who plays or seeks to tread a path as a pro player. With the accessory, it is possible to take advantage of various elements of the gameshow to figure out the direction of a shot and, of course, communicate with other players.

At the same time, many think that in order to have a gamer phone you need to invest a lot of money. However, there are several models that offer good performance without costing such a high value. To prove this, today TecMundo brings a list with five models of famous brands that are for less than R$ 250. Check it out:

JBL Gamer Headset with removable microphone and head adjustment, also has foam pads ensuring comfort even playing for hours.

O JBL Quantum 100 is a headset that brings the quality of the brand, combined with a simple and comfortable design for hours of gameplay.

Its arch has a light padding on the top, while the speaker pads are made of PU leather, and covered with foam, which helps both in comfort and in the quality of the sound emitted.

It also has the JBL Quantum Sound Signature technology, which was designed to bring more realism and precision, especially regarding sound direction during a game. Finally, the model features a removable microphone, and compatibility with cell phones, PCs and the main consoles.

12% Off With clear and accurate audio, anti-noise system and mute function, the HyperX Cloud Stinger headset is a good choice for gamers. It’s lightweight and has a design that makes you comfortable. BRL 215.80

O HyperX Cloud Stinger is one of the models most popular among gamers. It brings immersive audio that “transports” the player inside the gamer, in addition to comfort in use and a design that mixes beauty and durability, with a material that protects the headset from small drops.

It has a removable microphone, which features an articulation system for better positioning at game time, and a noise canceling button present in the headset itself.

Lightweight construction for comfort in extended sessions, 40mm drivers, multiple compatibility in consoles, cell phones and devices with P2 connection. Earcups with high noise canceling effectiveness.

With double arches, the Scylla H901 allows the player to more precisely adjust the headset, which guarantees greater stability, even in sudden movements. The padding system also brings comfort and quality, both in audio reproduction and in blocking external sounds.

That redragon headset It has two cables, one for audio output and one for microphone input. However, the model itself has an adapter for devices that have only one P3 input, expanding its compatibility with the main models of video games and PCs.

8% Off Adjustable headband with ergonomic design, moderate weight for long periods of wear without pressure. Distinctive gaming sound, meticulous bass and treble for listening to music, scratch resistant. BRL 235.18

With the face of a professional accessory, this Havit phone brings an imposing design, whose coating layer provides protection against scratches. Its arch is all padded and covered with synthetic leather, as are the pads that cover the speakers.

In terms of sound quality, it brings a differentiated audio system for games, with a proper balance according to the situations in the game. For those who like to listen to music while playing, the Havit HV-H2002d also brings another type of system, which has meticulous bass and treble for the songs.

6% Off The 6mm microphone ensures your squadmates can hear you. Flip-to-mute boom mutes when you don’t want to be heard and folds in when you don’t need it, works cross-platform. BRL 269.00

O Logitech G332 It is a model aimed at those looking for a high standard of quality. Starting with the sound system, which has high missing 50mm that guarantee a good sound experience in games.

The design is also made for hours and hours of gaming, with a fully padded headband and a super comfortable layer of rubber lining the earcups.

It also has a built-in microphone, which features an articulated system that allows it to be moved when not in use. Finally, it has a volume control on the back of the headset and is compatible with PCs and all major consoles.