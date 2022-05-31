HC will have 45 days of transition to gradually start care

1

During the Government in the Area, yesterday, in Bauru (read on page 4), Governor Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB) signed the management contract with the Teaching, Research and Assistance Support Foundation (Faepa) of the Hospital das Clínicas da Faculdade de Medicina de Ribeirão Preto, USP, a social health organization (OS) that will manage the Hospital das Clínicas de Bauru, located in the new building on the USP campus.

After the signing, there will be a period of approximately 45 days for transition between the operation of the current field hospital and the general care, to which the HC will be destined, as explained, yesterday, the Secretary of Health, Jean Gorinchteyn.

According to the secretary, the HC will begin the transition by serving clinical specialties, which will be expanded as needed. From there, the intensive care units (ICUs) and surgical specialties will also be gradually expanded. “The service will be in general practice, but the hospital will be referred to care of medium and high complexity”, he said.

As for Manoel de Abreu, the secretary explained that the unit will be able to serve as of this Tuesday (31), and will serve 79 beds, five for patients with tuberculosis, but also drug addicts and long-term patients. “The importance of this hospital is that it ends up allowing the removal of patients who have been in hospitals for months, who will be welcomed here”, he pondered.

The executive director of the Foundation for Medical and Hospital Development (Famesp), which will manage Manoel de Abreu, Deborah Maciel Rosa, also commented on the importance of reopening. “Our bed turnover improves and we hope it will reduce the queues of pent-up demand that we know we have throughout the region. Another gain is that patients in Bauru had to go to other municipalities to undergo acute detoxification, with these 15 beds will be able to do this treatment in the municipality itself”.

MANIFESTATION OF THE CENTRINHO

During the Government in the Area, Rodrigo Garcia received a document delivered by councilor Estela Almagro (PT) and members of the group that defends the maintenance of Centrinho linked to USP, entitled “Reasons why HRAC should remain at USP instead of being transferred to an OS and disappear”.

In an excerpt, the document highlights the end of the HRAC if delivered to an organization. “It is neither reasonable nor acceptable that the HRAC-USP be condemned to extinction and transferred to a social health organization”, highlights the text.

However, the governor reaffirmed that Centrinho will have its management transferred to the new entity that will manage the HC, but has committed to expanding the services provided. “The Faculty of Medicine of USP in Ribeirão Preto, which takes over Hospital das Clínicas, also assumes the cost and maintenance of Centrinho. This is the result of a great understanding with the university community, through university autonomy they made the decision that it would be It is fundamental to have Centrinho and HC together under the same administrative prism, but I reaffirm here that the opening of the HC, the arrival of the Faculty of USP in Ribeirão Preto to manage the HC and the Centrinho aims to improve and expand the services of Centrinho” , said Garcia.