Health Department confirms 5th suspected case of human rabies in MG

Mariana Costa – State of Minas

posted on 05/30/2022 09:15



(credit: Bertópolis/Google/Reproduction)

The Minas Gerais State Health Department (SES-MG) confirmed that, on Friday (5/27), it was notified of another suspected case of human rabies. The patient is a four-year-old girl, resident of the rural area of ​​the municipality of Bertópolis, in Vale do Mucuri. The child died on Saturday (28/5).

According to SES-MG, the case is still under investigation and awaits the results of laboratory tests to confirm the disease. This is the fifth suspected case of human rabies in Minas this year. Three were confirmed and one was ruled out.

The first confirmed suspected case is a 12-year-old boy who died on April 4. A second suspected case was confirmed by the reference laboratory on 19 April and the patient was a 12-year-old girl. The case was reported on April 5, with the hospitalization of the young woman. On April 13th she got worse, she was transferred to an ICU, but died on the 29th of the same month.

According to SES-MG, the two cases are related to the bite of the same type of bat.

The third suspected case was confirmed on April 26. The patient was a five-year-old boy who died on the 17th, the same date as the notification. The secretariat reported that although the child did not have signs of a bite or scratch by a bat, the investigation of the death was carried out based on the geographical proximity of the occurrences and the habits of the community, following the sanitary protocols for the prevention and control of the disease.

Samples were collected and sent for laboratory examination and tests were confirmed for rabies. The case remains under epidemiological investigation to identify the circumstances of the infection.

discarded case



A fourth suspected case that was under investigation was ruled out after a negative result of laboratory tests. The patient was an 11-year-old girl who was discharged from the hospital on May 6. The case had been reported on April 21, also in the rural area of ​​Bertópolis, after the patient had symptoms such as fever and headache.

Due to her kinship with the second confirmed case, she was notified as a suspect and sent to the referral hospital, where she remained in a clinical bed, stable and under observation until the completion of the laboratory tests.

Prevention and control measures

SES-MG emphasizes that, as soon as it was notified of the first suspected case, together with the Special Indigenous Sanitary District/DSEI MGES and the Base Pole area team, they adopted immediate and continuous measures to prevent and control rabies in the locality.

The Secretariat also informs that the last case of death from human rabies in Minas Gerais was registered in 2012, in the municipality of Rio Casca.

Finally, SES-MG highlights the importance of looking for the nearest Health Unit to assess the need to adopt prophylactic measures (administration of vaccine and/or serum) in case of any incident with wild or domestic mammals, especially bats. , dogs and cats.