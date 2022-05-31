Health plan: with readjustment, portability can be a way out – Economy

The National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS) announced on Thursday (26/5) a readjustment of 15.5% for individual and family health plans. The increase, the largest since 2000, is the ceiling valid for the period between May 2022 and April 2023 for contracts of about 8 million beneficiaries, which represents 16.3% of consumers of health care plans in Brazil. .

In all, there are 49.1 million beneficiaries with health care plans in the country, according to data referring to March 2022. The readjustment can be applied by the operator from the contract anniversary date, that is, in the contracting month of the plan.

In a survey carried out by the National Association of Benefit Administrators (Anab), at the end of 2021, 49.2% of health plan users said they would not be willing to pay possible increases in tuition and procedures. This same percentage highlighted the importance of having a health plan during the pandemic.

When they need to use the services of the health plan, most beneficiaries resort to consultations with specialists (69%), followed by examinations (13.3%) and emergency (8.7%), according to the survey. The data also indicated that, even with a plan, 42% of beneficiaries use services from the Unified Health System (SUS). Vaccination is the most mentioned among the use in the SUS, indicated by 49.3% of respondents. Demand is higher among the elderly and the population with lower purchasing power.

In the perception of beneficiaries, agility in service is the most important factor in a health plan, indicated by 24.2%. The ease of authorization of procedures appears in second place, with 15.4%, followed by the medical network included in the contract, with 14.4%. The top five also include services offered (11.1%) and a network of professionals (10.9%).

Among the men surveyed, 51.5% recognize the importance of the plan, but are not willing to pay more for it. Regarding age, the percentage is higher among users between 40 and 49 years old, who correspond to 56.1% of those who are not willing to pay additional amounts. Overall, only 20% of respondents are willing to pay more for health insurance.

Operators already report an increase

The average readjustment of corporate collective plans that serve Individual Micro Companies (MEIs) and Micro Companies (MEs), among other businesses with up to 29 lives, was 17.23%. Some operators have already communicated the increase to their users.

“Our associated companies are working to guide consumers to make their calculations and choose alternatives that are very close to the product they already have and, thus, maintain the health plan, which is so important for Brazilians. The COVID-19 pandemic ignited an alert in the population regarding health and disease prevention, making this an even more present concern”, highlights Alessandro Acayaba de Toledo, president of Anab and lawyer specializing in health law.

The president and co-founder of Sami Saúde, physician Vitor Asseituno, says that minor adjustments are possible, with control of protocols and medical costs. “Our goal is not to readjust above inflation, because we don’t want plan prices to be an impediment for people to have access to quality health care,” he says.

“If the consumer identifies that the plan no longer fits his budget, after the readjustment, he can always count on the portability resource, an alternative that allows him to change the plan or the operator, taking with him the grace periods already fulfilled”, highlights Alessandro Toledo.

How is the portability

According to the ANS, the portability of health plans is one of the rights of citizens who start to use the benefit. To submit the change request, the plan must have been contracted since 1999 or have been adapted to the Health Insurance Law, in addition to being active (the plan cannot have been cancelled). Payment must also be up to date.

The first portability can only be done when the person has at least two years in the original plan. If you have fulfilled temporary partial coverage for a pre-existing injury, the requirement is three years of the original plan.

In the case of carrying out a new portability, the required period is at least one year. If the plan to which the person migrated has new coverage, the minimum time goes to two years.

The plans require a set of documents to forward the portability, such as proof of the last three monthly payments or a statement from the operator of the regular situation and signed adhesion proposal.

Another required document is the compatibility report of origin and destination plans, issued by the ANS and the operators. If the plan is collective, the person will be required to provide proof that he or she is eligible to be included.

Response time is 10 days

The operator has up to 10 days to review the portability request. If the answer is not given within this period, the transition procedure will be considered valid. The beneficiary has up to five days to request the cancellation of the previous plan. If the individual does not do this, he will be subject to the fulfillment of the needs.

The portability is carried out at the operator or administrator of the destination health plan. The person must contact the company and request a plan change, in addition to canceling the old one at the previous operator. It is possible to carry out the portability of grace periods – the possibility for the individual to make the change without having to fulfill the period in which he pays for the service but cannot use it.

If you want to make the portability to a plan that has new coverage not provided for in the previous one, you will be subject to the grace periods. According to the needs portability booklet of the National Supplementary Health Agency, the needs are 24 hours for emergencies or urgencies, six months for hospital, outpatient and dental coverage and 300 days for childbirth.