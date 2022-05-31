Health professionals hired during the pandemic in municipal hospitals in SP report mass layoffs and precarious care | Sao Paulo

Health professionals from municipal hospitals in São Paulo de Covid report sudden and mass layoffs, in addition to the precariousness of care in health units.

At the Municipal Hospital of Brasilândia, according to officials, the cuts began two weeks ago. At least 150 people were laid off due to the lower occupancy of Covid beds.

The director of the Union of Municipal Employees of São Paulo, Luciana Tahan, reveals that at Hospital Pirituba, 300 people suddenly lost their jobs.

“I can give the example of the Pirituba hospital, overnight 300 people were no longer part of the team and then the hospital had to reorganize itself”, says Tahan.

According to the Union, more than 500 health professionals hired in the last two years on an emergency basis by social organizations, which manage municipal hospitals, have been fired since the end of last year.

A nurse who worked at the Guarapiranga Hospital says that over 100 employees of the social organization were surprised to be fired in the middle of a night’s work.

“There were only 10 employees in the sector, then what happens: there is a patient who has 3, 4, or 5 bedsores, which is a pressure ulcer, he needs two professionals just for this patient because he is on medication at the time, he has bed bath, so you need two professionals just for this patient.”

At the end of last year, the prefecture even announced that hospitals opened during the pandemic would reinforce general care for the population, when the occupancy of beds by Covid decreased.

But, according to former employees and entities linked to health professionals, layoffs and the termination of emergency contracts worsen the conditions for the adequate treatment of the patient.

“The medication is not given at the right time, the bath is not given correctly, so this all jeopardizes the treatment.”

Lili Souza Silva, coordinator of the movement “Health in Brasilândia asks for help”, hoped that with the decrease in Covid cases, the hospital could finally open to the population of the neighborhood – as promised by the municipal management.

“After all, it was built, one of the goals is to serve the population here, which is super lacking in emergency rooms, emergency care, hospitals, but that never happened”.