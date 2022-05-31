Health Secretary of Poços talks about his stay at the head of the secretariat – ONDA POÇOS

In an interview given to the Onda In Foco program this Monday, 30, the Health Secretary of Poços de Caldas, Dr. Carlos Mosconi, commented on the reasons for having made his position available last week and why he went back and decided to remain in the portfolio.

After meetings held since last Friday (27), the city government announced that the permanence of Mosconi and the Assistant Secretary, Rosilene Faria, in the management of the municipal health department was defined.

In the interview, Mosconi said that one of the reasons for his stay was the manifestation of affection from servers and even institutions that provide health services. The secretary took the opportunity to highlight the important work performed in the sector, especially during the pandemic period.

“We were very touched by all the recognition of Mayor Sérgio and the demonstrations in general, in favor of our work in front of the secretariat to continue.”

Mosconi also commented on the Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry, which investigates a series of complaints involving the health sector in Poços de Caldas. The secretary will go on vacation for a period of 30 days, which were already scheduled from June 1st.

Check the interview in full

