Honor 70, 70 Pro and Pro Plus launch with competitively priced 120 Hz OLED screens

Honor presented its new trio of flagships this Monday (30). The Honor 70 and Honor 70 Pro are its new premium mid-range phones with prices and features that promise to increase the popularity of the Chinese manufacturer — which has soared to the top of the market share ranking in its home country. In addition to these, the Honor 70 Pro Plus was announced as its new top-of-the-line smartphone with a more affordable price than the “Magic 4” family models, such that they were able to take renowned positions in photography rankings. Find out all the details below.

(Image: Honor) The Honor 70 brings the brand’s characteristic design with two large blocks that house the camera sensors. This powerful intermediary is equipped with a 6.67-inch curved screen with Full HD+ resolution (2400 x 1080 pixels) with OLED technology, 10-bit calibration and 120 Hz refresh rate. The display has an integrated fingerprint reader. The smartphone features a 54MP Sony IMX800 main camera, as well as a 50MP wide-angle lens and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, there is a hole in the screen that houses the selfie camera with a resolution of 32 MP. The main camera is capable of recording videos at up to 4K with digital stabilization (EIS).

Representing the “input” model of the new line, the Honor 70 is equipped with Snapdragon 778G Plus, one of Qualcomm’s most advanced mid-range platforms. This is the last chipset of the 7xx series, which will now be replaced by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1. The set will work with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. Powering this hardware is a 4,800mAh battery with 66-watt fast charging support. Other specs include low-latency connectivity with Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, and the Magic UI 6.1 interface based on Android 12. Honor 70 specs 6.67-inch OLED screen with Full HD+ resolution

10-bit display with hole and 120 Hz refresh rate

Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus Platform

Adreno 642L GPU

8GB or 12GB RAM

256GB or 512GB of internal storage

32 MP front camera

Three rear cameras: Main lens with 54 MP Sony IMX800 sensor Ultrawide lens with 50 MP sensor Depth lens with 2 MP sensor

5G connection, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, P2 input and under-screen fingerprint reader

4,800mAh battery with 66W fast charging

Android 12 with Magic UI 6.1

Dimensions: 161.4 x 73.3 x 7.91 mm

Weight: 178 grams

(Image: Reproduction/Honor) The successor to the Honor 60 Pro and the unprecedented “Pro Plus” version of the line are identical in terms of design, both bringing 6.78-inch curved screens with Full HD+ resolution (2,652 x 1,200 pixels) and 120 Hz refresh rates. The Honor 70 Pro Plus has the advantage of having LTPO technology, ensuring variable refresh to save battery. Both models have a 54 MP Sony IMX800 main camera, as well as a wide-angle lens with a 50 MP sensor and a telephoto lens with an 8 MP sensor, 3x optical zoom and optical stabilization. The models have 50 MP front cameras.

















The key difference between the models is the hardware. The Honor 70 Pro works with the MediaTek Dimensity 8000 which, according to the manufacturer, promises performance similar to the “former top of the line” Qualcomm Snapdragon 888. Honor 70 Pro Plus aims even higher and uses the Dimensity 9000MediaTek’s most advanced processor. Both smartphones are powered by 4,600mAh batteries with support for 100-watt fast charging. Other specs include 5G, Bluetooth 5.2 and under-display fingerprint readers, as well as Magic UI 6.1 with Android 12.

Honor 70 Pro specs 6.78-inch OLED screen with Full HD+ resolution

10-bit display with hole and 120 Hz refresh rate

MediaTek Dimension 8000 Platform

ARM Mali-G610 GPU

8GB or 12GB RAM

256GB or 512GB of internal storage

50 MP front camera

Three rear cameras: Main lens with 54 MP Sony IMX800 sensor Ultrawide lens with 50 MP sensor Telephoto lens with 8 MP sensor and 3x optical zoom

5G connection, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, P2 input and under-screen fingerprint reader

4,600mAh battery with 100W fast charging

Android 12 with Magic UI 6.1

Dimensions: 163.9 x 74.6 x 8.18 mm

Weight: 192 grams Honor 70 Pro Plus specs 6.78-inch LTPO OLED display with Full HD+ resolution

10-bit display with hole and refresh rate up to 120 Hz

MediaTek Dimension 9000 Platform

ARM Mali-G710 GPU

8GB or 12GB RAM

256 GB of internal storage

50 MP front camera

Three rear cameras: Main lens with 54 MP Sony IMX800 sensor Ultrawide lens with 50 MP sensor Telephoto lens with 8 MP sensor and 3x optical zoom

5G connection, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, P2 input and under-screen fingerprint reader

4,600mAh battery with 100W fast charging

Android 12 with Magic UI 6.1

Dimensions: 163.9 x 74.6 x 8.18 mm

Weight: 192 grams

