How to make homemade dengue mosquito repellent soap? learn now

Maringá, PR, May 30, 2022, by Sabrina Mota – We live in a tropical climate conducive to the reproduction of mosquitoes and, therefore, we need to prepare ourselves to face them. For this, we use repellents, whether in spray, candle, or even soap.

But are there really repellent soaps? Yes, they exist and they are very simple to make, you can even make them right there at home, you just need the right ingredients. Check out below a simple and quick recipe to protect yourself from mosquitoes.

Repellent soap with essential oils

Essential oils are great products that can be used in everyday life, including as a repellent. According to a 2014 report by Globo for the newspaper good morning citystudents from Tupã discovered that clove oil has repellent properties, so it will be the oil used in this recipe.

Recipe and method of preparation

1/2 neutral glycerin

50 ml clove essential oil

Dye

soap shapes

First, melt the glycerin in a water bath. Then, if you want, add 5 drops of a coloring of your choice. Also, you can add aromatic essences to the recipe if you wish, this will not affect its effectiveness. Then just add the oil, mix and put it in the molds until it cools down.

When using a soap, the oil scent tends to stick to your skin, which will repel mosquitoes including the Aedes Aegyptileaving them far away from you.

care

It is very important to carry out the Test with the product on a small area of ​​the body, it is suggested to carry it out in the middle of the arm, felt below the armpits, where the skin is very sensitive, to ensure that there will be no allergy or irritation, if any. either of the two, when using the soap, discontinue use immediately. You can add aromatic essences to the recipe if you wish, this will not affect its effectiveness.

Citronella essential oil and neem they can also be used in the recipe, with the same measures and precautions, as they have properties similar to clove oil.

Essential oils are easily found in stores specializing in aromatherapy and natural products, in physical stores or online. Be careful when choosing the brand of your oils, because some of them don’t sell 100% pure oil.

