“iPhone 14 Pro” Will Have Always-On Display, Says Gurman; check out other new features of iOS 16

Exactly eight days from now, Apple will hold the opening keynote of the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2022, in which we will learn about the main news of the iOS 16of iPadOS 16of macOS 13of watchOS 9 It’s from tvOS 16.

In anticipation of the big event, Mark Gurman revealed today in the newest edition of its newsletter “Power On” (gives Bloomberg) some very interesting things we can expect from the new systems.

Corroborating what analyst Ross Young raised a few days ago, Gurman said that “iPhones 14 Pro” and “14 Pro Max” will be equipped with a Always On Screen (Always-On Display) — something we will most likely only hear at their launch event, back in September.

Despite this possible exclusivity of the new models, Gurman bets that iOS 16 will come with good news for your locked screen — these, probably available for other models — including “new wallpapers with widget support”. I hope this also includes, for example, the ability to customize the two shortcut buttons at the bottom. 🙏🏼

In case of iPadOS 16, Gurman believes it will gain new multitasking capabilities, possibly with resizable windows. A few days ago, by the way, developer Steve Troughton-Smith found references to this in WebKit codes — then it must be for real.

Gurman also mentions new social features and audio improvements in the app Messages (messages)news for the Health (Health) in iOS 16 and watchOS 9, more features for the smart home on tvOS 16 and — check it out! — a panel of System Preferences (System Preferences) completely redesigned on macOS, more similar to iOS Tweaks.

Excited? 😀