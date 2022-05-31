Is half an hour of physical activity a day enough for a long life?

THE NEW YORK TIMES – LIFE/STYLE – For anyone interested in the relationship between exercise and long lifeone of the most pressing questions is how much do we really need to stay healthy. Is thirty minutes a day enough? Can we survive on less? Do we have to do it all in one session, or can we spread the exercises throughout the day? And when we talk about exercise, does it have to be hard to count?

For years, the exercise scientists tried to quantify the ideal “dose” of exercise for most people. They finally reached broad consensus in 2008 on the Physical Activity Guidelines for Americans, which were updated in 2018 after an extensive review of the available science on movement, sedentary lifestyle and health. In both versions, the guidelines advised anyone who was physically able to accumulate 150 minutes of moderate exercise a week, and half of that if it was intense.

But what’s the best way to space out those weekly minutes? And what does “moderate” mean? Here’s what some of the leading researchers in exercise science have to say about step counting, stairwells, weekend athletes, greater longevity, and why the healthiest step we can take is the one that gets us off the couch.

Scientists indicate what can improve moderate exercise performance. Photograph: Keith E. Morrison for The New York Times

Aim for the ideal 150-minute target

“For longevity, 150 minutes a week of physical activity of moderate to vigorous intensity is clearly sufficient,” said Dr. I-Min Lee, professor of epidemiology at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. She has studied movement and health extensively and helped draft the current national health guidelines. physical activity.

For practical purposes, exercise scientists generally recommend breaking up that 150 minutes into 30-minute bouts of brisk walking or similar activity five times a week. “It is quite clear from numerous well-conducted large-scale epidemiological studies that 30 minutes of moderate-intensity activity on most days reduces the risk of premature death and many diseases, such as stroke, heart attack, type 2 diabetes, and many types of cancer. cancer,” said Ulf Ekelund, a professor specializing in the epidemiology of physical activity at the Norwegian Faculty of Sport Science in Oslo, who led many of these studies.

Moderate exercise, he continued, means “activities that increase your breathing and heart rate, so exertion feels like a five or six on a scale between one and 10.” In other words, pick up the pace a little if you’re in the mood for a walk, but don’t feel compelled to run.

Consider exercise snacks

You can also break your workout into even smaller segments. “It doesn’t matter whether the exercise is done in one long, continuous 30-minute session or is dispersed throughout the day in shorter sessions,” said Emmanuel Stamatakis, an exercise scientist at the University of Sydney in Australia who studies physical activity. and health.

Recent studies impressively show that we can stack our 150 minutes a week of moderate exercise in whatever way works best for us, he said. “Many people may find it easier and more sustainable to take a few dozen one-minute or two-minute walks between work tasks” or other commitments. “There’s nothing special about a continuous 30-minute session of exercise” for most health benefits.

Think of these little workouts as exercise snacks, he said. “Activities such as brisk walks, climbing stairs, and carrying shopping bags provide excellent opportunities for motion snacks.” To focus on the health benefits of these workout nuggets, he added, keep the intensity relatively high so you feel a little out of breath.

The recommendations remain the same if you measure your exercise in steps instead of minutes. For most people, “150 minutes of exercise a week would translate to about 7,000 to 8,000 steps a day,” Lee said. In a new large-scale study by Lee and Ekelund of the relationship between steps and longevity, published in March in The Lancetthe ideal step count for people under 60 was about 8,000 to 10,000 a day, and for those 60 and older, it was about 6,000 to 8,000 a day.

Obviously, these steps and minutes recommendations focus on health and life expectancy, not physical performance. “If you want to run a marathon or a 10K run as fast as possible, you need a lot more exercise,” Ekelund said.

The recommended 150 minutes per week may also be too little to avoid weight gain With the age. In a 2010 study of nearly 35,000 women led by Lee, only those who walked or exercised moderately for about an hour a day during midlife maintained their weight as they aged.

So, if you have the time and energy, get moving. more than 30 minutes a day, said Lee and other scientists. In general, according to their research and other studies, the more active we are, well beyond 30 minutes a day, the more our risks of chronic disease decrease and the longer our lives can be.

But any activity is better than none. “Every minute counts,” Ekelund said. “Climbing the stairs has health benefits, even if it only lasts a minute or two if you repeat it regularly.” / TRANSLATION LÍVIA BUELONI GONÇALVES

