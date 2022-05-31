June free PS Plus games leak

THE Sony still haven’t revealed the games PlayStation Plus June, but, as is normal on the internet, there are unofficial information that reveal which are the possible games to be added to the company’s service.

Disclosure: Sony

According to the website Areajugonesfrom Spain — who previously correctly revealed the PS Plus news ahead of the official announcement — God of War will be the main game of the subscription service in June, in the modality that will be known as Essential.

In addition Sony will also add Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker and Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl as the great novelties, thus initiating the new “age” of PS plus.

It’s interesting to see God of War entering the PS Plus now, considering that the rumors surrounding the release of God of War: Ragnarok are increasing.

It is worth remembering that the new PS Plus was confirmed for June with over 700 games. THE PlayStation will combine its two services, the PS Plus it’s the PS nowin just one, with more options for customers with four global subscription levels.

According to Sonythe tracks Extra and premium will include some games Playstation 4 and 5 as death Stranding, God of War, Marvel’s Spider-Man, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Mortal Kombat 11 and returnal. However, the line Deluxe will have some adjustments for the Brazilian market. If you want to know more about the new PS Plus, check out this article from The Enemy.