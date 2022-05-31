Justice triggers hospital that suspended SUS patient care in Paraná

In Paraíso do Norte, in the northwest of the state, the Public Ministry of Paraná filed a public civil action against a hospital that unilaterally suspended, in April last year, the care of patients by the Unified Health System.

According to the MPPR, the contract in force with the State of Paraná was not respected. The owner-partner who is the administrator of the establishment was also called.

The procedure was initiated after an official letter from the Health Department of Paraíso do Norte announced that, despite the validity of the contract for the provision of outpatient and hospital services, especially urgent and emergency care, there would have been a refusal of care for several patients. .

In the action, the MPPR requests the conviction of the defendants to pay collective moral damages in an amount not less than R$ 150 thousand.

Crime

In addition to the public civil action, the Public Prosecutor’s Office also filed a criminal complaint against the hospital administrator for failing to provide assistance, four times, with a foreseen penalty of detention from one to six months or a fine.

In the complaint, the MPPR also requires the establishment of a minimum amount to be paid by the defendant as compensation for material and moral damages suffered by the four victims.