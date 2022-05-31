learn how to quit smoking without getting fat







This Tuesday, May 31, is World No Tobacco Day. Among so many appeals to quit the habit, many smokers consider the numerous health hazards, but are afraid of gaining weight. Is it true?

Quitting smoking is not easy, but it is becoming less difficult every day if we count on the help that nature has to offer. In addition to the feeding tips that you will see below, check here suggestions that Naturology has to offer to help you quit smoking.

World No Tobacco Day: Does stopping smoking make you fat?

Cigarettes increase metabolism, that is, increase calorie expenditure by about 10%. To give you an idea, a 60 kg woman who needs 2000 calories to maintain her weight, while smoking, spends about 2200.

Those 200 extra calories a day correspond to up to 3 servings of fruit or a slice of chocolate cake.

Therefore, it is necessary for the person to reduce food intake so as not to gain weight when quitting smoking.

Other emotional factors that can increase weight are also related to the emotional part of going without cigarettes, such as insomnia (and late-night snacks) and anxiety. Here you will find tips on how to control anxiety..

What also happens is that after two days without cigarettes, it is already possible to feel a difference in taste and smell. The mucus decreases, so the person tastes more and finds the food more delicious than usual.

Cigarettes also compete with the absorption of nutrients, so it is very likely that the person who smokes is lacking in vitamins in the body. Know that each cigarette “destroys” 50 mg of vitamin C, which corresponds to an orange.

This vitamin deficiency can have long-term consequences for the body, such as bleeding gums, low immune system, greater propensity to disease, etc. Here are 10 activities and foods that boost immunity.

I decided to stop smoking. What should I do?

Practical tips for you to adopt from World No Tobacco Day:

Eat meals at regular intervals, not to be even more anxious. This includes: breakfast, morning snack (if needed), lunch, afternoon snack, dinner and evening snack. If possible, sleep before midnight, because our body prepares for sleep from 9 pm to 11:30 pm. After that time it becomes more difficult to sleep. The Gh hormone works with a peak at dawn and the importance of this hormone is cell renewal, as well as melatonin. See here Feng Shui tips for melatonin. Check with your doctor or nutritionist about the need for a vitamin prescription. It can be complex or based on algae. Capriche in vegetablesespecially dark green vegetables (rich in vitamin C and minerals), such as kale, watercress and broccoli. For snacks, prefer fresh fruits or vary with yogurtswholegrain crackers, wholemeal bread with white cheese, tomato and oregano. Abuse of foods with tryptophan are precursors of serotonin, which cause well-being and reduce anxiety. They are: milk, yogurt, cocoa powder, dwarf banana. Suggestion for afternoon or evening snack: heated milk with a teaspoon of cocoa and a pinch of cinnamon. Add sweetener or sugar to taste. Another option is to cook a dwarf banana with water until it is covered and a pinch of cinnamon. When the banana is cooked, put a dessert spoon of cocoa in the water and sweeten to taste. Eat the banana with the hot syrup right away. To relieve tension, consume crunchy foods and with low caloric value, such as pickles, vegetable sticks (celery, fennel, carrots, hearts of palm and cucumbers), sugar-free candies and gum.

Remember: the support of a doctor and a nutritionist is important so that you feel supported in this change and can achieve your goal.

