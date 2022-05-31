Marcos Oliveira, aka Beiçola, says that Tatá Werneck must pay for health insurance to help him

After asking for financial help on social media over the weekend to perform a surgery, Marcos Oliveira, known as the Beiçola of A Grande Família, spoke with the OnScreen that some people helped him, including celebrities, among them Tatá Werneck.

“Tatá Werneck helps people a lot, she is linked to animals, I have to say that I have a lot of help from her. She is helping me with the doctors, trying to see if she can get me a health plan”.

Marcos said that other celebrities who help prefer not to have their names published. “I’m dying of pain, going to the doctor’s office, to the endocrinologist. The only thing I need is help”, he added.

Marcos Oliveira, aka Beiçola, asks for financial help to perform surgery

The actor took to social media this Saturday (28) to ask for financial help to perform a surgery.

“I really need help. Things are tough. I’m waiting to have my fistula surgery done in my urethra, but I have very high blood sugar. I have an endocrinologist scheduled for the 7th now and I need help” , he said in a video posted to Instagram.

The 66-year-old comedian went on to say that it’s not much, but thanks anyone who can help him. “It’s just me and my dogs,” he said.

“I want to vote right away to work. I can’t stand it. I’ve been waiting for my improvement since December, but this state thing, we’re waiting in line, waiting… And I want to resolve it as soon as possible to get back to work. the only thing in my life that interests me is my work. Please help me”.

Tatá Werneck saw the actor’s appeal and offered to help by private message. In December, Marcos was hospitalized at the Souza Aguiar Municipal Hospital, in downtown Rio, treating a problem with his urine.

This is not the first time that the comedian has gone through financial difficulties and resorted to social media.