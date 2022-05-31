Measles vaccination coverage is only 20% in Novo Hamburgo – Novo Hamburgo





Novo Hamburgo has more than 6,000 children aged between six months and five years, according to the IBGE. However, only 2,849 of them have their measles doses up to date, which represents a vaccination coverage of 20.93%.















Measles vaccination coverage is only 20% in Novo Hamburgo

Photo: Marcelo Camargo/Agência Brasil









The goal is to reach 95% of this public by Friday (3), the date on which the 8th National Measles Vaccination Campaign ends. Thus, parents or guardians must take children from six months to children under five years of age who have not yet been immunized to one of the municipal health units. The service is done on demand, without the need for an appointment.

The vaccine applied is the triple viral. Immunization is available at all Family Health Units (USFs), Basic Health Units (UBSs) and at the Vaccine House. Parents or guardians must present the child’s vaccination booklet.















