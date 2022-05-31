Meteor shower: in DF, landowner opens gates, free of charge, for those who want to follow the phenomenon | Federal District

The observation of the Tau-Herculides must occur between midnight and 2 am. According to experts, the expectation is that the phenomenon will be one of the biggest ever seen, with up to 150 meteors per hour (see more below).

The technical director of the Astronomy Club, Maciel Sparreberger, says that he sent messages to the owners of several sites in the DF, which are far from the city, and which have poor lighting – important conditions for observing the phenomenon – in search of a place to bring together people who wish to accompany the meteor shower.

“The owner of the site [Magistral] like the idea. In principle, it would only be for members of the club, now, anyone who wants to watch can go there. He will receive everyone, free of charge”, says Maciel.

According to the director of CAsB, this is the first time that someone has opened a private property to receive the public for free to watch a meteor shower in DF. The site administrator, Vanderlei Rodrigues, says that there is space for approximately 500 cars.

Rodrigues says that he found the club’s proposal interesting and that he is one of the people who will participate in the observation. He says he is curious to see the phenomenon.

“I was told that the place where the site is is good to observe, because it is high and dark, and there will be astronomers to explain everything to those who are laymen, like me”, says Vanderlei Rodrigues.

In addition to the field, the site has chemical toilets for the public. Interested parties can arrive from 11pm (see address below).

What to bring to observe the meteor shower?

It is not necessary to use equipment to watch the meteor shower, says the technical director of the Brasilia Astronomy Club, Maciel Sparreberger. According to him, everything can be seen with the naked eye.

“The person should take a beach chair, plenty of coat and blankets and a bottle of coffee”, he suggests.

Maciel says that the expectation is that a historic event will happen, but it is just a prediction, alert. According to the technical director of the Astronomy Club of Brasilia, “there may be many thousands of meteors or there may be fewer”, the public will discover immediately, but it is worth it, according to him: “The last time it happened a meteor storm was two centuries ago.”

The “Tau-Herculides” will be better observed in the Northern Hemisphere, with the forecast of 700 meteors per hour. In Brazil, it is possible to follow only 20% of the phenomenon.

The Tau-Herculides is a meteor shower that are fragments of comet 73P. In 1995, the brightness of 73P suddenly increased and became about 600 times brighter than its average magnitude. A month later, astronomers said the comet’s nucleus had broken into a few large chunks. The observations indicated at least 4 large fragments.

The 1995 ruptures generated fragments of various sizes and an immense amount of dust was thrown into space. Some calculations show that at dawn on Tuesday (31), the Earth will vertically cross a dense region of debris. If many of them have gotten fast enough, the night will have thousands of meteors every hour.

Master Site

Address : Gleba 1, Chácara 101 – Rodeador Brazlândia

: Gleba 1, Chácara 101 – Rodeador Brazlândia DF-430: Look here the location

Look here the location Time : from 11pm

: from 11pm For free