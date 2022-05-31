Meteor shower today: what time does it start and where to watch the phenomenon this Tuesday (31) – Country

Meteor shower today: what time does it start and where to watch the phenomenon this Tuesday (31) – Country

A meteor shower can be seen in the sky North East during the morning of this Tuesday (31). the phenomenon Tau Herculids can be followed with the naked eye between 11 pm on Monday (30) and at 3 am on Tuesday, peaking at 2 am.

The illuminated streaks that should appear in the sky are comet fragments 73P/Schwassmann-Wachmann 3 (SW3), discovered in 1930.

This may be the first time that Earth will pass through the region where there is a greater concentration of dust and comet debris, which generate meteors.

There is an estimate that the phenomenon causes between 140 and 1,400 meteors per hour, according to the National Observatory.

Watch the meteor shower live:

CHECK OUT THE STEPS OF THE METEOR RAIN:

  • Tuesday, 12:11 am: Earth traverses the trail of debris left by Comet 73P in 1892 and 1941. Up to 50 meteors are expected per hour.

  • Tuesday at 2:05 am: Our planet hits the trail left by the 73P rupture in 1995. Mathematical modeling based on the regular pattern of a comet points to a rate of 600 to 700 meteors per hour, but when considering the fragmentation this indicator can rise for up to 100,000 meteors.

Meteor shower in Fortaleza

The Brazilian Meteor Monitoring Network (Bramon) estimates the maximum rate of 17,859 meteors per hour in the sky of Fortaleza, under ideal observation conditions. You won’t need any kind of equipment for the visualization and the scratches should appear in various regions of the sky.


