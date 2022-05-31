Microsoft “forgets” to announce free Xbox Live games for June, but some are already available

You can now start downloading the first batch of June 2022 Xbox Games With Gold titles (one day early!), which are the game Aven Colony of Xbox One and the game Super Meat Boy of Xbox 360. Both titles are now available from the Microsoft Store (links at the bottom of the page) or by manually searching your console.

In case you’re wondering, the Microsoft has not yet officially announced the June 2022 Games with Gold at the time of writing, but nevertheless the first two games are gone available for download from the Microsoft Store.

Here’s what you can expect:

Aven Colony (June 2022)

Build a new home for humanity in Aven Colony. Discover Aven Prime – an alien planet of deserts, tundras and swamps light years from Earth. Build your colonies in huge and sprawling cities while dealing with the challenges faced when settling in a new world.

You can get Aven Colony for free from the Microsoft Store.

Super Meat Boy (June 2022)

Super Meat Boy is a tough-as-nails platformer where you play as an animated meat cube who is trying to save his girlfriend (who happens to be made of bandages) from an evil fetus in a jar wearing a tuxedo.

You can get Super Meat Boy for free from Microsoft Store.

PS: If Super Meat Boy is still not showing up as “FREE”, you can also claim it on the Xbox 360 Marketplace:

Are you going to download any of these games later today? Let us know in the comments