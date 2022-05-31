Military hospitals defend the purchase of penile prostheses – Open Game

Inflatable penile prosthesis model, device used by those who suffer from erectile dysfunction. (Photo: Clínica Mattos/Disclosure)

Defense – The controversy over the purchase of inflatable penile prostheses with resources from the Fusex (Army Health Fund) has gained another chapter. Two hospitals of the Brazilian Army, in Recife and Campo Grande (MS), defended, last week, the acquisitions of thousands of reais.

More of the explanation – In the justification sent to the TCU (Union Court of Auditors), according to the Metrópoles website, the devices, which cost at least BRL 50,000, give patients a better quality of life, since they offer an erection more similar to a physiological one. . Also according to the explanation, malleable prostheses, 33 times cheaper and authorized by the SUS, would make the patient have to “bend his penis to put on clothes”.

This way – The Campo Grande Area Military Hospital explained to the TCU what it had already informed the Campo Grande News. The purchase of BRL 57,647.65 was made to treat a patient, in 2021, who had erectile dysfunction after undergoing prostate cancer surgery. The hospital’s Medical Ethics Committee authorized the more expensive treatment to the detriment of the malleable prosthesis purchase alternative (without a pump).

Volant funds… – During the 1st Forum on the Integration of Municipalities in the Bioceanic Corridor, at the Legislative Assembly, the former minister of the Secretariat of Government of the Presidency, Carlos Marun (MDB-MS), was highly praised for his performance in the process of implementing the Latin-American Integration Route. American. Some did it out loud, such as the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Carlos Alberto França.

Script manent – Others were more timid, such as former governor José Orcírio Miranda dos Santos, the PT’s Zeca. The PT wrote a note to the emedebista. “This moment has given many the place where you stand out. Thank you so much for your boldness and political courage,” he wrote.

Bah, bye! – After discarding a PSDB-MDB alliance here in Mato Grosso do Sul, the senator and third-way presidential candidate, Simone Tebet, tries to make toucans and emedebistas go to the race for the Government of Rio Grande do Sul together. She should go this week to the state of the southern region.

Take it, give it here – According to Metrópoles, Simone is convinced that the alliance there is what is needed for the PSDB to support her in the dispute for the Planalto. For this reason, she will make a personal effort, in the coming days, to make her party give up Gabriel Souza’s candidacy for the government of Rio Grande to support Eduardo Leite.

Exchange – Thinking about implementing ethnotourism in Mato Grosso do Sul, a name that may sound strange to some, leaders of the Kadiwéu Indigenous Territory of Porto Murtinho received a visit the other day from Enoque Raposo, of the Macuxi ethnicity, one of the main leaders in the Raposa Serra do Sol village. , in Roraima, where there are projects to encourage tourism as a source of income for the communities.

Possible dream – “I believe in the possibility of, at the same time, generating income and respecting nature. The Kadiwéu TI is very beautiful, we have the Cerrado and the Pantanal in one place. I believe that we can stimulate development without harming our greater good, which is the land. Talking to Enoque was essential, because he showed that it is not a dream, it is something real, he has a relative doing it in another indigenous territory”, said Gilberto Pires, a kadiwéu who lives in Aldeia Alves de Barros.

Score – Serasa changed the rule to calculate the consumer’s score. In the new model, Cadastro Positivo information represents 62% of the score. In the previous version, it represented only 26%. That is, those who pay their bills on time, for example, will have better grades, even if they have a “dirty name”.