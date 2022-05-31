Monkeypox circulated for some time undetected, says WHO

The sudden appearance of simultaneous cases of monkeypox in countries where the disease is not endemic suggests that there were probable infections that went undetected for some time, as well as situations that amplified its spread, as reported on Sunday (29) by the WHO. (World Health Organization).

In these circumstances, “a single case of monkeypox in a non-endemic country is considered an outbreak”, stressed the entity, which continues to find no relationship between the reported occurrences and displacements to areas where the disease is present, which is uncommon. .

The WHO again highlighted this Monday (30) that the cases were reported mainly among men who have sex with men.

For this reason, it recommended that countries provide accurate information to those who may have been most exposed and that measures be taken to prevent the spread to groups at risk.

The WHO also emphasized the importance of adequately protecting frontline healthcare workers.

As of the 26th, the entity has been notified of 257 laboratory-confirmed and 120 suspected cases of monkeypox, but no deaths have been reported.



