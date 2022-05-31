More than 20 legendary cars in Gran Turismo 7 just got more expensive

Gran Turismo 7 received an update, v1.15, last week and players are finding that several legendary cars have gotten more expensive in an attempt by Polyphony Digital to add a touch of reality to the value of these vehicles.

The company announced in March that it was collaborating with Hagerty, a company dedicated to rating and insurance for legendary cars, to price these legendary cars within Gran Turismo 7, based on ratings that are done in real life and v1. 15 of the game does just that.

Prices have been revised according to real-life reviews and the folks at GTPlanet are compiling a list showing the legendary cars whose prices have changed and which ones remain the same.

According to this GTPlanet list, 27 legendary cars have become or will become more expensive, 21 will remain the same price and 2 will become cheaper. The Ferrari F40 is one of the examples with a surprising increase, from 1.35 million credits to 2.6 million credits.

The increase in the price of Hagerty vehicles, where the legendary cars in Gran Turismo 7 are sold, will increase by an average of 3.8%, but there are clearly examples above that.

Polyphony announced that in August 2022 it will make new adjustments to the value of legendary cars according to Hagerty’s assessments, but the truth is that these increases are already causing a lot of criticism.

After the March update that made the rewards worse, the community came out and contested the decision, which made the company change its mind, but now there are new accusations of trying to do the same thing a second time.