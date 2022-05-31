Moving average of Covid-19 cases increases by 70% in one week

The transmission rate of Covid-19 in the country is at 1.42. It means that every 100 infected people transmit the disease to 142.

Current Brazil Network – Brazil recorded this Monday (30) 63 deaths and 24,082 cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, according to the National Council of Health Secretaries (Conass). The moving average calculated over seven days was 24,809 new cases, an increase of 70% in one week. Furthermore, it is the highest mark since March 31, when it was at 25,745. The moving average of deaths, which stood at 121, recorded a rise of 24.7% in one week.

In addition, the transmission rate of Covid-19 in the country is at 1.42. It means that every 100 infected people transmit the disease to 142. As estimated by the Info Tracker platform (USP/Unesp), this rate should reach 1.57 next Monday (6), which indicates that transmission is accelerating.

There are several factors that explain this new increase in cases of covid. Firstly, experts point out that the decision to relax health security measures was hasty, especially the release of the use of masks in closed places. In addition, with the arrival of low temperatures, the risk of transmission increases, as people tend to reduce air circulation in environments.

Vaccination stagnation

Another factor is the stagnation of vaccination coverage in Brazil. Recently, the Covid-19 Observatory, of the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz), warned that, since the end of February, the advance of vaccination has been through its “worst performance”. The main challenge currently is to expand the immunization of children from 5 to 11 years old.

On the other hand, the coverage curve of the third dose has been decelerating. So far, just over half of the population (56.39%) aged 18 or over has taken the booster dose. Which means that the other half is especially vulnerable to contagion by the omicron variant, capable of escaping the protection provided by just two doses of the immunizers. In addition, vaccines also lose effectiveness over time.

Alert

“Another wave of covid and it’s good to remember that mask works”, warned biologist and scientific promoter Átila Iamarino. On social media, he highlighted a study by the United States Center for Disease Control (CDC) indicating that high-protection masks – N95/PFF2 – reduce the chances of contamination by covid-19 by up to 83%. Surgical and cloth masks had 66% and 56%, respectively, of effectiveness in preventing contagion.

“Remembering that the mask not only decreases the chance of getting it, but (reduces) the amount of virus we come into contact with. That is, you are less likely to catch it and, if you catch it, it could be a milder covid, thanks to the mask”, tweeted the expert.

