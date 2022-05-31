MPMG discloses most common irregularities in health plans; see list

Charging a fine in case of cancellation of the health plan is irregular. The same also occurs when there is a stipulation of a deadline for the client’s hospitalization and when there is exclusion of home treatments by the operators.

The guidelines, from the Consumer Protection and Defense Program (Procon) of the Public Ministry of Minas Gerais (MPMG), were released this Monday (30), in a booklet that details 15 abusive practices in contracts. The agency classified the companies’ actions as “recurring”, despite being illegal.

“The list of abusive clauses treated reflects the position of the Coordination of Procon-MG on issues related to consumer rights, based on the understanding already consolidated in the Superior Court of Justice”, explains a press release.

See the list of irregularities cited by the MPMG

SETTING TERM LIMITS IN CASES OF HOSPITALIZATION

It is an abusive contractual clause that limits the insured person’s hospital stay in time

PREVIOUSLY TO USE MEDICAL ASSISTANCE SERVICES IN EMERGENCY/URGENCY SITUATIONS

The maximum grace period for urgent and emergency care is 24 hours, counted from the date of hiring

EXCLUDE PROSTHESIS COVERAGE, SUCH AS “STENT” AND PACEMAKER, IF ESSENTIAL TO THE SURGICAL ACT

The exclusion of coverage of orthoses, prostheses and their accessories is only allowed if they are not linked to the surgical procedure itself

SUSPEND SERVICE FOR DELAY IN THE PAYMENT OF A SINGLE MONTHLY INSTALLMENT

DENY COVERAGE OF TRANSPLANTATION PROCEDURES OTHER THAN KIDNEY, MARROW AND CORNEAL

The denial of transplant coverage – pointed out by doctors as essential to save the patient’s life – on the grounds of being previously excluded from the contract is an abusive practice and harms objective good faith

DENY COVERAGE OF RAPID SARS-CoV-2 ANTIGEN DETECTION TEST (Covid-19), MEETING THE REQUIREMENTS LISTED BY ANS

REQUIREMENT OF A NEW GRANT FOR CONSUMER DEADLINES

The clauses that provide that, in the event of the consumer’s delay in relation to the payment of the installment, there will be a new grace period for the restoration of the service are null and void.

CHARGE FINE IN CASE OF CANCELLATION OF THE HEALTH PLAN

Loyalty clause in health plan contracts is illegal

DENY COVERAGE OF INFECTIOUS DISEASES

The exclusion of so-called infectious-contagious diseases in a health plan contract, such as meningitis or AIDS, constitutes abusive conduct.

REQUIRE THE SIGNATURE OF A SECURITY CHECK FOR EMERGENCY MEDICAL- HOSPITAL ATTENDANCE

EXCLUDE HOME CARE (“HOME CARE”) WHEN ESSENTIAL TO GUARANTEE THE HEALTH AND LIFE OF THE INSURED

PROCEED TO ADJUST THE HEALTH PLAN DUE TO THE AGE GROUP WITHOUT OBSERVING THE THREE MANDATORY REQUIREMENTS

Individual and collective health plans can be readjusted according to the age group of the beneficiary, as long as the increase obeys three rules: it has a contractual provision, follows the rules of regulatory government bodies and is not done randomly, with the application of unreasonable percentages.

DECLARE HOSPITAL, CLINIC OR LABORATORY WITHOUT REPLACEMENT BY AN EQUIVALENT

Consumers of health plans are guaranteed to maintain the network of professionals, hospitals and laboratories accredited as contracted

FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THE DEADLINES ESTABLISHED BY NORMATIVE RESOLUTION No. 259 OF THE ANS

The delay in service due to the long wait faced to carry out consultations, exams and surgeries, failing to comply with the deadlines established by ANS Resolution 259, constitutes an abusive practice

DENY COVERAGE OF THE CONSUMER’S NEWBORN, NATURAL OR ADOPTED CHILD, WITHIN THIRTY (30) DAYS AFTER DELIVERY, EVEN WITHOUT A DIRECT CONTRACTUAL BINDING

Until the thirtieth day, coverage for the newborn derives from the contractual relationship between the operator and the parturient, beneficiary of a plan that includes obstetric care; from the 31st day, coverage for the child presupposes his/her enrollment as a beneficiary – at which time the contractual link between the child and the operator is formed, making the payment of the corresponding contribution payable

