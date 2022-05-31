NASA says something ‘strange’ and inexplicable happens in the universe

Scientists are concerned about what they classify as a “strange” phenomenon in the universe that science cannot explain. The universe would be expanding much faster than we previously thought.

The findings were shared by NASA, the American space agency, published on the arXiv website and due to be published in the academic The Astrophysical Journal.

The fact that the universe is continuously expanding has been the subject of study by scientists, who claim that the further an object is from the Milky Way, the faster it appears to be moving.

However, scientists claim to have no idea how fast everything is moving, which could help with the expansion rate of the universe, determining when it all started.

According to the Jerusalem Post, this could essentially be used to tell us the age of the universe.

The idea of ​​the continuous expansion of the universe was put forward by astronomer Edwin Hubble, who discovered other galaxies outside the Milky Way, noting that they are constantly moving away.

“The data of [telescópio] Hubble, encompassing a variety of cosmic objects that serve as distance markers, support the idea that something strange is happening, possibly involving entirely new physics.”

Mystery

The fact that the expansion of the universe has not been constant, passing through two periods, called cosmic acceleration, has been considered a mystery.

This first acceleration would have happened after the Big Bang, according to them, while the second could have occurred about nine billion years later, which is still ongoing according to studies carried out in 1998 by scientists Adam Riess and Brian Schmidt.

Scientists believe that the expansion of the universe is caused by what they classify as “dark energy”, which is a mysterious repulsive force that accelerates the expansion of the universe, but this rate does not match Hubble’s findings.