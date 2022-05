Nearly 300 games leave the Origin catalog as of June 13; see list

Third-party titles will no longer be offered by the platform

This Monday (30), the Electronic Arts confirmed that the platform origin will lose the equivalent of 300 games in June. According to the information, the 275 titles will no longer be available from the 13th.

The platform announced that it will no longer sell games from third-party distributors, however, all of them will still be present in the EA Play catalog.

Through its blog, EA further highlighted that all third-party titles purchased by users on Origin will remain available for download and installation on Origin and the EA App.

See below for the list of games and any associated expansion packs, DLC and season passes that will stay unavailable for sale in the Origin store from the day June 13:

THE PLAGUE TALE INNOCENCE

ABZU

ALWA’S AWAKENING

ANNO 1800

YEAR 2205

TO TENNIS 2

apotheon

ARAGAMI

ASSASSIN’S CREED BROTHERHOOD

ASSASSIN’S CREED II

ASSASSIN’S CREED IV BLACK FLAG

ASSASSIN’S CREED UNITY

ASSASSINS CREED ODYSSEY

ASSASSINS CREED ORIGINS

ASSASSINS CREED SYNDICATE

AUTONAUTS

BANNER SAGA

BANNER SAGA 2

BASTION (SG)

BATMAN ARKHAM ASYLUM GAME OF THE YEAR EDITION

BATMAN ARKHAM CITY GAME OF THE YEAR EDITION PCWIN

BATMAN ARKHAM ORIGINS

BATMAN ORIGINS BLACKGATE DELUXE

BATTLE CHASERS NIGHTWAR

BEHOLDER

BEHOLDER 2

BIOMUTANT

BLACK MIRROR

BLACKGUARDS

BLACKGUARDS II

BLOODSTAINED RITUAL OF THE NIGHT

BOMBER CREW

BOUND BY FLAME ORIGIN

BREATHEDGE

BROTHERS – A TALE OF TWO SONS

BULLETSTORM – LITE

CALL OF CTHULHU

CAPSIZED

CHAOS ON DEPONIA

CITIES XL 2012

COSMIC STAR HEROINE

CRASHLANDS

CRAWL

CRYPTARK

CURSE OF THE DEAD GODS

DARK – ORIGIN

DARKSIDERS – ORIGIN

DARKSIDERS GENESIS

DARKSIDERS II DEATHINITIVE EDITION

DARKSIDERS III

DARKWOOD

DEAD CELLS

DEAD IN BERMUDA

DEAD IN VINLAND

DEPONIA

DEPONIA DOOMSDAY

DETENTION

DILUVION

DISTRUST

DUNGEONS 3

DUNGEONS OF DREDMOR

DUSKERS

ELEX

EMBER

ENDLESS LEGEND

EPISTORY

EUROPE UNIVERSALIS III

F.3.AR

FAR CRY 3

FAR CRY 3 BLOOD DRAGON

FAR CRY 4

FAR CRY 5

FAR CRY NEW DAWN

FAR CRY PRIMAL

FARMERS DYNASTY

FARMING SIMULATOR 19

FIGMENT

FINAL FANTASY XV

FLAME IN THE FLOOD

FOR HONOR

FOR THE KING

FRAN BOW

FROSTPUNK

FTL FASTER THAN LIGHT

FURI

GHOST 1.0

GHOST OF A TALE

GIANA SISTERS: TWISTED DREAMS

GONE HOME

GONNER

GOODBYE DEPONIA

GREEDFALL

HACKNET

HALCYON 6

HAND OF FATE

HAND OF FATE II

HEARTS OF IRON III

HELLO NEIGHBOR

HIVESWAP ACT 1

HIVESWAP ACT 2

HOME BEHIND

TO SOAR

HUGE

HYPER LIGHT DRIFTER

INSIDE

THROUGH THE BREAK

JOTUN

JUDGMENT APOCALYPSE SURVIVAL SIMULATION

KEN FOLLETTS THE PILLARS OF THE EARTH

KINGDOM COME DELIVERY

KINGDOM: NEWLANDS

KINGDOMS OF AMALUR RE-RECKONING

KNIGHTS OF PEN & PAPER +1 EDITION

LEGO BATMAN

LEGO BATMAN 2 DC SUPERHEROES PCWIN

LEGO BATMAN 3

LEGO MARVEL SUPERHEROES

LEGO STAR WARS III: THE CLONE WARS

LEGO STAR WARS: THE COMPLETE SAGA

LEGRAND LEGACY

LIMBO

LITTLE MISFORTUNE

LOST CASTLE

MABLE & THE WOOD

MAD GAMES TYCOON

MAD MAX

MINI METER

MONSTER JAM STEEL TITANS

MOONLIGHTER

MR SHIFT

MUGSTERS

MUTANT YEAR ZERO: ROAD TO EDEN

MY TIME AT PORTIA

NEX MACHINA

NORTHGARD

OMERTA: CITY OF GANGSTERS

OPUS MAGNUM

ORWELL IGNORANCE IS STRENGTH

OTHERCIDE

OUT OF THE PARK BASEBALL 19

OUT OF THE PARK BASEBALL 20

OVERCOOKED

OXENFREE

PILLARS OF ETERNITY

PILLARS OF ETERNITY II DEADFIRE

PONY ISLAND

PRISON ARCHITECT

PROJECT HIGHRISE

PUNCH CLUB

PYRE

RAINBOW SIX SIEGE

RAYMAN LEGENDS

RAYMAN ORIGINS

REBEL COPS

REBEL GALAXY

RENOWNED EXPLORERS

RIME

SCRIBBLENAUTS

SEASONS AFTER FALL

SHADOW TACTICS BLADES OF THE SHOGUN

SHADWEN

SHADY PART OF ME

SHANTAE

SHENZHEN IO

SHIFT QUANTUM

SHIO

SID MEIERS ALPHA CENTAURI

SINNER: SACRIFICE FOR REDEMPTION

SLAY THE SPIRE

SLIME SAN

SNIPER ELITE 2

SONIC MANIA

SOUTH PARK THE FRACTURED BUT WHOLE

SOUTH PARK THE STICK OF TRUTH ORIGIN

SPARKLITE

SPELLFORCE 3

SPLASHER

STAR WARS BATTLEFRONT CLASSIC 2004

STAR WARS EPISODE 1: RACER

STAR WARS: BATTLEFRONT II CLASSIC 2005

STAR WARS: DARK FORCES

STAR WARS: EMPIRE AT WAR GOLD PACK

STAR WARS: GALACTIC BATTLEGROUNDS SAGA

STAR WARS: JEDI KNIGHT II: JEDI OUTCAST

STAR WARS: JEDI KNIGHT: DARK FORCES II

STAR WARS: JEDI KNIGHT: JEDI ACADEMY

STAR WARS: JEDI KNIGHT: MYSTERIES OF THE SITH

STAR WARS: KNIGHTS OF THE OLD REPUBLIC

STAR WARS: KNIGHTS OF THE OLD REPUBLIC II: THE SITH LORDS

STAR WARS: REBEL ASSAULT 1 + 2

STAR WARS: REBELLION

STAR WARS: REPUBLIC COMMANDO

STAR WARS: ROGUE SQUADRON 3D

STAR WARS: SHADOWS OF THE EMPIRE

STAR WARS: STARFIGHTER

STAR WARS: THE FORCE UNLEASHED II

STAR WARS: THE FORCE UNLEASHED: ULTIMATE SITH EDITION

STAR WARS: TIE FIGHTER SPECIAL EDITION

STAR WARS: X-WING ALLIANCE

STAR WARS: X-WING SPECIAL EDITION

STAR WARS: X-WING VS. TIE FIGHTER

STEALTH BASTARD

STEALTH INC 2

STEAMWORLD DIG

STEAMWORLD HEIST

STEEP

SUDDEN STRIKE 4

SUNDERED

SUPERHOT

SUPERHOT MIND CONTROL DELETE

SYBERIA 3

SYBERIA II

TACOMA

THARSIS

THE BANNER SAGA 3

THE BARDS TALE TRILOGY

THE BOOK OF UNWRITTEN TALES

THE BOOK OF UNWRITTEN TALES 2

THE BOOK OF UNWRITTEN TALES: THE CRITTER CHRONICLES STANDARD

THE COUNT LUCANOR

THE CREW 2

THE ESCAPISTS

THE ESCAPISTS 2

THE GUEST

THE INVISIBLE HOURS

THE SEXY BRUTALE

THE SINKING CITY

THE SOLUS PROJECT

THE SURGE

THE SURGE 2

THE WITCHER – ORIGIN

THE WITCHER 3: WILD HUNT

THE WITNESS

THEY ARE BILLIONS

THIS IS THE POLICE

THIS IS THE POLICE 2

THIS WAR OF MINE

TITAN QUEST ANNIVERSARY EDITION

TOM CLANCY’S SPLINTER CELL BLACKLIST DELUXE EDITION

TOM CLANCYS GHOST RECON WILDLANDS

TOM CLANCYS RAINBOW SIX SIEGE

TOM CLANCYS THE DIVISION

TOMB RAIDER

TOMB RAIDER 1+2+3

TOMB RAIDER ANGEL OF DARKNESS

TOMB RAIDER THE LAST REVELATION+CHRONICLES

TORCHLIGHT II

TORMENT TIDES OF NUMENERA

TRIALS EVOLUTION GOLD

RISING TRIALS

TRINE

TRINE 2

TRINE 3 THE ARTIFACTS OF POWER

TRINE 4 THE NIGHTMARE PRINCE

TROPIC 5

TROPIC 6

TURMOIL

TWO POINT HOSPITAL

TYRANNY

ULTIMATE CHICKEN HORSE

VAMBRACE COLD SOUL

VAMPYR

VICTORIA I

VIRGINIA

WARHAMMER 40000 MECHANICS

WARHAMMER CHAOSBANE

WASTELAND 2 ORIGIN

WATCH DOGS

WATCH_DOGS 2

WITCHER 2

WMD WORMS

WRECKFEST

WUPPO

YOKUS ISLAND EXPRESS

YOOKA LAYLEE

Source: Electronic Arts