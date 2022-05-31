New vaccine defeats cancer tumor defense

A team of researchers from institutions in the US and Japan has developed a new type of vaccine that helps the immune system destroy cancerous tumors. The paper was published in the journal Nature a few days ago, and it describes the new vaccine and its effects on animal guinea pigs.

The new vaccine works by eliminating one of the main defense strategies used by tumors, blasting their way onto the surface of T cells. These cells are deployed when the body detects a growing tumor and alerts the immune system. Tumors attach to MICA and MICB proteins on the surface of T cells and burst them free to grow. The new vaccine works by interceding in this process, preventing the tumor from bursting the immune cells sent to kill it. The vaccine increases the density of proteins on the surface of cancer cells, which the researchers describe as “inciting protective immunity.”

Recently, researchers have been exploring several cancer vaccines. The HPV vaccine, for example, already greatly reduces the risk of cervical cancer. In this cancer vaccine, the researchers developed a more generalized process, which they believe can be used against multiple tumor types.

According to the study, the vaccine was shown to be safe for mice and rhesus macaques. The researchers pointed out that the vaccine works even better when used in conjunction with radiation therapy. Now begins the clinical process to test the new vaccine against tumors in humans.

