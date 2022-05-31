NGO denounces sexual harassment on Facebook’s metaverse platform | Technology

A researcher from the organization Sum of Us was a victim of sexual harassment in the metaverse. The experience took place when the unidentified woman was investigating the behavior of users on the Horizon Worlds platform, owned by Meta, the parent company of Facebook.

The report is present in the May report of the NGO Sum of Us. According to the document, in just under an hour visiting the digital world, the researcher was invited to a private party and, in this scenario, she was harassed by two male avatars.

The organization released a video that shows the researcher’s perspective for the moment. The images show a male avatar approaching, while another avatar holds a bottle. You can hear lewd comments from the two men.

This is not the first time that users of the platform have reported cases of sexual harassment within the metaverse. In February, Meta even established a minimum distance of about 1 meter between users on its platform.

According to the NGO, the aggressors asked the researcher to disable the distancing feature.

“Minimum moderation allows toxic behavior to thrive, normalizing sexual harassment, especially for avatars with a female appearance or voice,” points out the NGO Sum of Us.

The metaverse is one of the big bets of Meta, parent company of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, for the future of online social interactions.

The concept is still under development, but its main points are the use of avatars and the creation of digital environmentswhich are accessed through virtual reality equipment.

Horizon Worlds is one of Meta’s initiatives in the metaverse and is in the testing phase in the United States and Canada for people over 18 years of age.

On the platform, you can get together with up to 20 people to explore, chat and build things in a virtual space. The service is only available through the Quest 1 or Quest 2 VR headset.

