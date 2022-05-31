NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1630 Release Delayed to June 15th; GPU will be slower than GTX 1050Ti

Embargo document indicates GPU should not arrive for reviews

The NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1630 has not yet been officially revealed by the company, but new information about the graphics card continues to come out. The GPU was scheduled to arrive tomorrow (31), but now it has been postponed to June 15th, two weeks later. The information comes, once again, from the Videocardz website which released a GTX 1630 embargo document.

The GPU does not have a review embargo, its disclosure must be on the same date it will be on the shelves and this could mean that there will be no cards sent for review with reviews being published on launch day, as usually happens.

New entry-level GPU would have lower specs than the GTX 1050 Ti

According to Videocardz, the GeForce GTX 1630 is tasked with replacing the GTX 1050 Ti, a GPU that is nearly six years old, but specs below the most famous entry-level graphics card of recent years. The card will use a Turing-based GPU, the same architecture present in the GTX 1650.

The unofficial information so far shows that the GTX 1630 will have 256 CUDA cores less than the GTX 1050 Ti, in addition to lower bandwidth, even with faster memories. This must be due to the much smaller 64-bit memory interface, versus the 128-bit of the Pascal-based input GPU.

– Continues after advertising –

GeForce GTX 1630 GeForce GTX 1650 GeForce GTX 1050 Ti GPU 12nm Turing TU117-150 12nm Turing TU117-300 14nm Pascal GP107-400 CUDA Colors 512 896 768 Boost Clock 1800 MHz 1590 MHz 1392 MHz memory clock 12 Gbps 12 Gbps 7 Gbps Memory 4GB GDDR6 4GB GDDR6 4GB GDDR6 memory interface 64-bit 128-bit 128-bit Bandwidth 96 GB/s 192 GB/s 112 GB/s TDP 75W 75W 75W

The first time Videocardz released information about the GTX 1630, the site mentioned that the video card’s availability would be limited to certain markets, without saying which ones. Markets not getting the GTX 1630 will have GeForce RTX 3050 and Radeon RX 6500 XT type cards as the newest entry models available.

The site’s sources did not disclose the possible MSRP value of the card, but it is expected to be priced below the GTX 1650, which sells for US$ 190. If the graphics card turns out to be real, it will be the first finished GTX with the number xx30, since the number was only present on boards like the GT 730 and GT 1030.

…..

Thinking about buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons in major stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Source: VideoCardz