Participants evaluate the 2nd Brusque Medicine Congress; know how it was

More than 200 delegates, including doctors, professionals from different health areas and medical students from Brusque and the state, were gathered at the 2nd Brusque Medicine Congress (CBM), which took place on the 27th and .

With a focus on clinical medicine, the professionals invited to the debates, doctors from the region and from other states, made a current diagnosis of various specialties, talking about the current health scenario and what can be expected for the future.

“In 2020 we had many difficulties, there was a lack of beds, respirators, diagnostic tests, PPE and a data intelligence system to track Covid-19 cases. This was all developed with partnerships (…) but many questions still exist. We have an infectious disease and we still need to identify, test the case, isolate and monitor (…) and we need people and technology to do this properly”, explained the president of the Santa Catarina Medicine Association (ACM), doctor Ademar José de Oliveira Paes Junior, who gave the opening speech of the Congress.

Also according to him, it is important “not to destabilize the people who were trained and the beds that were created and expanded, we need to a tactical force in case we have new waves. Unfortunately, it’s a difficult scenario to predict, but that doesn’t mean we need to be unprepared,” he added.

Opening

The opening of the CBM took place on the night of on the 27th, and also had municipal and state authorities and invited doctors, as well as students from medical schools, sponsors and supporters.

The Municipal Health Secretary of Brusque, the doctor Osvaldo Quirino, recalled that the congress was a great opportunity for already trained professionals to learn and add, in addition to showing students that the city is very well inserted in the Brazilian medicine scenario, highlighting , for example, the period of confrontation with Covid-19.

“Brusque showed strength, showed determination, willingness and ability to work but, above all, cohesion of people in facing the disease and that solidarity was the great engine to fight this pandemic. In addition to the scientific aspect, such as the mass vaccination of the population, far beyond the national average in relation to the severity of the pandemic, as well as all the other actions that were carried out”, said the secretary in his speech to the public.

updates

The Brusquense Congress of Medicine had its content composed of 17 lectures, divided into four blocks, called urgency, general medicine, acute diseases and chronic diseases.

Among the speakers, oncologist Evanius Garcia Wiermann, from Curitiba, one of the best-known specialists in his field, spoke about bowel cancer and warned students about the need to seek tracking of the disease.

“We still have an abyss, as most of the available medicines are not available in the public system. The most important thing, then, is to work with what we have, such as clinical measures to reduce the risk of cancer such as fighting obesity, reducing consumption of processed products, a healthier diet, physical activity whenever possible and carrying out early screening for cancer. disease”, he stressed.

The doctor Silvana Gazola Santucci, from Itajaí, presented her work on vaccination and made an alert.

“Brazil lives in a dangerous scenario, in which old diseases may return, as we have low rates of vaccination coverage in diseases that we had never heard of and now we are at risk of losing a great advance that vaccination has made in Brazil, because people are failing to be vaccinated, mothers have not taken their children to be vaccinated. In this way, we run the risk of reintroducing polio, diphtheria, tetanus, hepatitis and other serious diseases that compromise the health of the population and that can return”, highlighted the doctor, who also recalled the importance of vaccination against Covid-19, which prevents hospitalization.

positive results

Student Gabriel Andrigheto, from the Unifebe medical course, highlighted the technical quality of the speakers, who, according to him, add to the medical training, both of academics and of doctors already trained.

“A lot of the information that was brought here clarified our doubts, so when we are working on a daily basis, whether in an office, medical residency or in the emergency room, it will also help us to answer patients’ doubts, improving the quality of life of everyone,” he recalled.

For the president of the Associação Brusquense de Medicina (ABM), organizer of the event, radiologist Gustavo Gumz Correia, the 2nd Brusquense Congress of Medicine was a success.

“We had a very large audience among students and colleagues, from the city and other regions, in addition to the speakers. Several topics were discussed, such as the health scenario in Brazil and Santa Catarina, taught by the president of ACM, and others that are very important for professionals who work on the front line of hospitals and UBS, as a general practitioner or on-call physician. So we believe it was a great update and integration for the medical community, especially here in Brusque,” ​​he concluded.

