PMERJ Health Contest: defined banking! Look!

O PMERJ Health contest already have a defined bank! The company responsible for organizing the public contest for the Health of the Military Police of the State of Rio de Janeiro will be the Brazilian Institute of Executive Support and Development (IBADE).

Find out all the details by browsing the index:

PMERJ Health Contest: organizing committee

It was published this Tuesday, May 31, 2022, the document of ratification of the waiver of bidding that defines the Brazilian Institute of Support and Executive Development as the organizing bank of the public tender.

The total value of the contract was fixed at 1,390,500.00. Check out the full document below:

PMERJ Health Contest: banking style

The IBADE banking questions have difficulty levels that vary between easy, medium and difficult. The bank usually demands novelties in terms of laws, that is, new laws on legal institutions and diplomas modifying existing laws. The questions are straightforward and vary as to the depth of the charges according to the career to be evaluated. In addition, the questions are in “ABCDE” format.

Check out all the details of the PMERJ Saúde contest by clicking here

Get ready with Gran: Unlimited Subscription 7.0

Hello, contestants! The contests in 2022 come with everything and the Great Online Courses offers all the necessary structure for its approval. Unlimited downloads of lessons and PDFs, FAQs, mind maps, access to over 27,194 courses, access to over 28,000 audiobooks, and other amazing tools are still available. The big news is that the Unlimited Subscription 7.0 got an upgrade! Follow:

Desktop App 3.0: complete and updated platform with application access for Windows, Mac and Linux;

complete and updated platform with application access for Windows, Mac and Linux; Great Audiobooks on the Web: access audiobooks for all careers through your computer or mobile browser;

access audiobooks for all careers through your computer or mobile browser; Great Web Studies Manager: organize your study routine and monitor your development by computer or cell phone;

organize your study routine and monitor your development by computer or cell phone; Gran Cursos 3.0 Questions: see questions commented on video by teachers;

see questions commented on video by teachers; Notice in Question: follow the entire notice with specific exercises and separated by levels (beginner, intermediate and advanced);

follow the entire notice with specific exercises and separated by levels (beginner, intermediate and advanced); “Can you reconcile?” tool: study for more than one contest, analyzing the compatibility of the contents covered;

study for more than one contest, analyzing the compatibility of the contents covered; Law in Question: practice dry law with questions focused on each part of the legal provisions that most fall on the tests.

What are you waiting for to become one Great Student and secure its approval in 2022? VIEW Unlimited Subscription 7.0 HERE

PMERJ Health Contest Summary