PS Plus June 2022: line-up appears on the internet

After the Area Jugones portal shared the possible June 2022 PS Plus games on the internet, now it was the turn of the source that has been hitting the line-ups of the last few months to appear. The “bilibili-kun” on the Dealabs forum also brought the information, which corroborates the information on the Spanish site.

As you can see, both portals bet on the same works. While Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl and Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker are multiplayer proposals, those who haven’t had the chance to play God of War and live the saga of Kratos and Atreus in the Nordic kingdoms can have fun with the Spartan.

It’s worth remembering: it’s good to have a little caution with that kind of information. The June 2022 PS Plus games featured above have not been officially released by Sony. It is safer to wait for the Japanese company to reveal the line-up this Wednesday (01), before creating any expectations – even with the recent Dealabs hits.

In addition to the possible June 2022 PS Plus, God of War will be part of the service’s Extra tier

Before appearing in the possible June 2022 PS Plus line-up, God of War is already confirmed in the Extra plan. In addition to the work of Santa Monica Studio, games such as Bloodborne and Returnal will be present in the catalog. See other great games that will compose the service!