Readjustment of health plans could exceed 40% in 2022

the vote in elections this year will be strongly influenced by the country’s economic situation.

While the high price of gasoline and food largely affects the population, there are losses in purchasing power with a more localized effect.

Of the citizen who has a health plan individual to the employer that grants the benefit to workers, there is general indignation against the readjustment of monthly fees in 2022.

Anyone who has done the math knows that the increase could be even greater than the already prohibitive 15.5% announced last week by the government.

In addition to the one applied in the anniversary month of the health plan contract, another type of increase will occur if, in the same year, the user changes from one age group to another, considering the ten groups provided for by law.

The price set for the last adjustable range (59 years or older, as the Elderly Statute prohibits an increase over 60 years) can be up to six times higher than the value of the first range (0 to 18 years). The variation between the seventh and tenth bands cannot be greater than the accumulated increases between the first seven.

From public data from ANSrelating to 3,527 plans sold by 468 operators, Blog Policy&Health established a calculation basis for estimating the value of monthly fees, at the time of changing age group.

The average commercial prices practiced in December 2021 were consulted for each of the ten bands.

The percentage of increase between the bands was then calculated. In addition to the gradual variation from one range to the other, the 15.5% of the newly authorized annual readjustment was considered.

In the end, the estimate of the “accumulated readjustment” and the average value of the estimated monthly fees for 2022 were obtained.

Whoever changes age group pays, in the end, two adjustments: the annual, linear, of 15.5%, and the increase for getting older.

In the case of the group of people who, in 2022, turn 59 years of age, the real hole in their pockets will be an increase of 43.1%, on average. The surprise is also bitter in the three previous groups, for those who turn 44 years old (34.5% increase), 49 years old (36.7%) and 54 years old (37.8%).

It is not possible to estimate the increases in collective plans in 2022, which represent 80% of the market and whose readjustments are not regulated by the ANS.

Although the average monthly fee for membership and business plans is lower than for individual plans, the percentage of readjustments, in many cases, are higher, a reason for increasing judicialization.

The merciless effect of the current rules is the high value reserved for the last age groups.

Those who have an individual plan and turn 59 in 2022, adding the annual adjustment, will pay R$ 2,640 per month, on average. From the age of 44 onwards, the average monthly price of a private plan will be over R$1,000.

Less than 20% of Brazilians over 60 years old – around 7.4 million – are currently linked to supplementary assistance, a proportion that has been falling every year, as many people are “expelled” from the health plan. The monthly fee doubles in value at the time of life when the income can drop by as much as half.

Generational solidarity, in which young people help finance the expenses of the aging population, the logic of social security and insurance, has been abandoned.

Elderly people, with more health needs and greater use of services, are grappling with their income almost completely committed to paying for the plan and medication.

There is no empirical proof, on the part of the operators and the ANS, of the association between assistance expenses and the increases allowed in each age group.

The profit and commercial and administrative costs of the operators correspond to 38% of the price of health plans, taking as an example the age group above 59 years.

Less than half (48%) of the amount of payment made by users or contractors is intended for expenses with treatments, consultations, exams and hospitalizations.

in Congress

Deputies and senators, from different parties, intend to overturn the 15.5% authorized by the ANS. There are already nine legislative decree projects for this purpose, in which most authors see the part but disregard the whole.

Anyone who asks for a vote should be against the increase in health plans. Therefore, at first glance, the government’s authorization seems out of date.

The episode, however, exposes a dispute between “root Bolsonaristas” and Centrão over the interests of the private health sector.

As soon as the increase in plans was announced by ANS, a stronghold of Progressistas, the minister of health, Marcelo Queirogaindirectly criticized the measure and announced on Twitter the convening of the National Council for Supplementary Health (Consu).

Regarding the readjustment of the health plan, I reaffirm what I have been saying since I took over the Ministry of Health: structural changes are needed in the private sector, such as greater transparency, more efficiency and increased competition. — Marcelo Queiroga (@mqueiroga2) May 27, 2022

Queiroga rivals the president of ANS, Paulo Rebellotaken to the post by the group of Ricardo Barrosof whom Rebello was chief of staff, when the government leader in the Chamber was the Minister of Health of Michel Temer.

Up until now, Rebello took the advantage, signed the readjustment demanded by the operators and vetoed the nomination of Daniel Pereira, Queiroga’s advisor, to occupy a board of directors of the ANS.

Queiroga, on the other hand, reactivated Consu, an advisory body of a political nature, which tries to override the ANS and which, in the last meeting, was attended by the Ministers of Economy, Paulo Guedesand the General Secretariat of Presidency of the Republic, Luiz Eduardo Ramos.

One more step and you come to a realization. Health plans provoke jealousy, fan friendly fire, and can jeopardize an election.