Recommendation for resuming biosecurity measures against Covid-19

Faced with the increase in cases related to Covid-19 this month, the Municipal Health Department warns and recommends to the population the need to resume biosecurity habits and measures, such as the use of masks in closed environments and by people with respiratory symptoms, hand hygiene, the practice of social distancing when possible and the search for the completion of the vaccination schedule against the coronavirus, especially in the elderly and children.

In a technical note prepared for the Municipality of Uberlândia by the infectologist Marcelo Simão Ferreira – member of the Municipal Committee to Combat Covid-19 and professor at the Federal University of Uberlândia (UFU), it was pointed out that the increase in confirmed cases in the city coincides with the arrival of Ômicron’s BA-2 subvariant in Brazil. According to the analysis, in 20 days, the incidence of cases was 10 times higher and the expectation is that this increase may persist for the next few days.

In this way, as a preventive action to avoid the evolution of the context to a new wave, the technical note reinforces the importance of wearing masks and attending for immunization of children and all those who are able to take the 3rd or 4th dose. It is worth remembering that, in Uberlândia, adults, adolescents and children over 5 years old can be immunized against Covid-19, from Monday to Friday, in any of the 65 vaccination rooms in the city’s health units. Addresses and contacts can be checked on the City Hall Portal.