Reimbursement for expenses in a non-accredited network must comply with the table

In the event that a consumer uses the services of a hospital outside the accredited network due to the undue denial of coverage by the health plan, reimbursement is due, but only within the limits of the table, according to the contract established between the parties.

With health plan denial, user chose renowned hospital in another city



With this understanding, the 4th Panel of the Superior Court of Justice partially granted the special appeal filed by a health plan that was ordered to reimburse a beneficiary who underwent surgery to implant a pacemaker outside the agreed network.

The ordinary instances condemned the health plan operator to pay BRL 44,100 as a disbursement, in addition to BRL 10,000 as compensation for moral damages. They concluded that the procedure was essential and should be performed urgently, as it puts the patient’s life at risk.

The jurisprudence of the STJ indicates that reimbursement for the use of medical services outside the accredited network depends on proof of urgency or emergency, according to the precedent of the 2nd Section.

Still, the case divided the members of the 4th Class. This is because the operator’s denial of coverage was due to the doctors’ doubts about the need to implant a pacemaker.

For Minister Salomão, reimbursement is undue because there was no urgency



Was it urgent?

The patient suffered from fainting spells. According to his doctors, they were due to severe arrhythmia, which should be corrected by implanting a pacemaker. The operator’s doctors argued that he was taking medication against Alzheimer’s disease whose side effects could include fainting.

With the denial of the plan, the consumer spared no effort: he went in search of treatment outside the agreed network and chose a renowned hospital in another state. He ended up having the operation to implant the equipment at Hospital Beneficência Portuguesa, in São Paulo, which resulted in the high cost of the procedure.

Rapporteur, Minister Luís Felipe Salomão voted to completely remove the duty of reimbursement, as the case did not deal with a situation in which the user of the health plan is surprised by a situation of urgency and emergency.

Instead, the patient deliberately chose to have the procedure performed by a renowned professional and pre-planned the operation. That position was won.

Minister Marco Buzzi's dissenting vote, which allowed, but limited reimbursement, won



Summary 7

The dissenting vote of Justice Marco Buzzi prevailed, who maintained the factual basis of the case — the indispensability and urgency of the operation — for the application of Precedent 7, which prevents reanalysis of facts and evidence in the context of a special appeal.

With that, it concluded that the refund is due. But he voted to grant the special appeal of the health plan operator to limit the payment to the table value signed in the contract between the parties.

For him, the conclusion does not threaten the financial balance of the contract, as the limitation removes any possibility of undue enrichment due to the fact that the beneficiary chooses a renowned hospital and, at the same time, guarantees the care he needs for the treatment of the disease.

“This is, strictly speaking, the guarantee of access to health in a balanced way, always based on the contract established between the users of health plans and the operators and the maintenance of financial balance, since the pricing of services has been the beginning of the contractual arrangement previously established, considering the average costs of the procedures in the table of services”, said the minister.

The dissenting vote was accompanied by ministers Raul Araújo, Isabel Gallotti and Antonio Carlos Ferreira.

Click here to read the judgement

REsp 1,933,552