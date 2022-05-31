Saturday will be vaccination in Araranguá

Araranguá will hold next Saturday, the 4th, from 8 am to 1 pm, the D-Day Vaccination against influenza, measles and Covid-19. The applications of immunizations take place in all Basic Health Units in the municipality and in Bom Pastor.

According to the Municipal Secretary of Health of Araranguá, Daiane Biff, the 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th dose against Covid-19 and against Influenza will be applied in the specific groups.

Influenza Vaccination Target Audience:

• Children from 6 months to under 5 years old (4 years, 11 months and 29 days);

• Health Worker;

• Pregnant women and postpartum women;

• Teachers;

• Elderly aged 60 years or older;

• Professionals from the Security, Rescue and Armed Forces;

• People with permanent disabilities;

• Truck drivers;

• People with non-communicable chronic diseases and other special clinical conditions regardless of age with a medical certificate or exams that prove the indication.

Also according to the Municipal Health Secretary of Araranguá, Daiane Biff, this Saturday, the flu vaccine will be released to the entire population.

Target Audience for Covid-19 Vaccination

All people aged 12 years and over who have not taken any dose so far and people who are late with the 2nd, 3rd and 4th dose will be vaccinated. All vaccines will be available: Pfizer, Janssen, Fiocruz/AstraZeneca and Butantan/CoronaVac.

The 4th dose against Covid-19 will be applied to elderly people aged 60 and over who have a 4-month interval from the 3rd dose.

You teenagers from 12 to 17 years old must be accompanied by the responsible person or with the Assent Term signed by the responsible person – print the document at this link, as they also need to carry an identity document with CPF; family card or proof of residence.

All people who are going to receive the vaccine must carry an identity document with CPF, SUS Card and vaccination card.