Saúde begins application of 3rd dose for adolescents aged 12 to 17 years – Campos 24 Horas





05/30/2022, 17:49, Photo: Disclosure.



The Municipal Health Department begins the application of the booster dose (3rd dose) of the Covid-19 vaccine for adolescents aged 12 to 17 years from this Tuesday (31). In observation of the recommendation of the Ministry of Health, to receive the booster, the teenager must respect the interval of four months as is already being practiced with people who are 18 years old or older. (read more below)

To better serve the population, the posts were distributed according to each stage of the vaccination process, eight of which were open from 9 am to 3 pm. Already at the headquarters of the secretary of health, from 9 am to 16 pm. At all stations, service is provided through the distribution of a password. (read more below)

In the case of adolescents, the booster dose will be with the Pfizer vaccine, preferably. If there is no availability, CoronaVac may be used. For pregnant and postpartum women (45 days after delivery) immunized with Pfizer or CoronaVac, the 3rd dose should also be given at an interval of four months. (read more below)

Those over 18 years of age, with the exception of pregnant and postpartum women, can use Pfizer, CoronaVac and AstraZeneca to make the booster dose regardless of the immunizer used in the primary regimen. (read more below)

The additional dose (3rd dose) should be given to immunocompromised adolescents aged 12 to 17 years and with the complete two-dose primary regimen with an interval of two months. To receive the vaccine, you need a medical certificate or other document that proves the condition and the Covid-19 vaccine card. (read more below)

The application of the second booster dose (4th dose) also continues for people aged 60 years and over who received the 3rd dose four months ago. Immunocompromised persons over 18 years of age who received three doses in the primary regimen (two doses and an additional dose) given 4 months ago should also receive the 4th dose.

SECOND DOSE – In the municipality, the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine will be applied to people aged 18 or over who took the 1st dose until May 2nd. Adolescents, 12 to 17 years old, who received Pfizer must respect the 2-month interval. The second dose of AstraZeneca is for those who took the 1st dose until April 25th and CoronaVac until May 09th.

People aged 18 and over who have received the Janssen vaccine should get a booster dose two months after receiving the single dose. Pregnant women continue to receive a booster dose with the immunizing Pfizer.

FIRST DOSE – People aged 12 and over who have not yet received their first dose, must also attend the posts and ensure protection against the coronavirus.

NECESSARY DOCUMENTS – For those who will receive the 1st dose, it is necessary to present a photo ID, CPF, proof of residence. Those who will receive the 2nd, 3rd or 4th dose should also take the Covid-19 vaccination booklet or card. In the case of pregnant women, at the time of vaccination, it is also necessary to present the prenatal card and medical declaration.

NIGHT VACCINATION – It is also possible to have access to vaccination against Covid-19 at night. People aged 12 and over can receive the 1st and 2nd dose of AstraZeneca, CoronaVac and Pfizer, from 6pm to 10pm, in four Pre-Hospital Units (UPH’s). After 20:00, if there is no open bottle, the vaccine will be administered to each group of 5 people. In the same places, the 3rd dose will also be applied to people aged 18 years and over and the 4th dose to the elderly over 60 years and immunocompromised people over 18 years of age.

1ST DOSE SCHEDULE:

People aged 12 and over

2nd DOSE SCHEDULE:

2nd dose of AstraZeneca for those who took the 1st by April 25th

2nd dose of Pfizer for those who took the 1st until May 2nd

2nd dose of CoronaVac for those who took the 1st until May 9th

Adolescents aged 12 to 17 years who received the 1st dose two months ago

FIRST BOOST DOSE (3rd DOSE):

General public aged 12 or over and who took the 2nd one four months ago

Pregnant and postpartum women who took the 2nd one four months ago

ADDITIONAL DOSE (3rd DOSE):

Immunocompromised adolescents aged 12 to 17 years who received the 2nd dose two months ago

SECOND BOOST DOSE (4th DOSE):

Elderly aged 60 years and over who received the 3rd dose four months ago

Immunocompromised individuals over 18 years of age who received the 3rd dose four months ago.

JANSSEN REINFORCEMENT:

All single dose vaccinated 2 months or more

VACCINATION STATIONS BOOST DOSE (3rd DOSE) FOR ADOLESCENTS 12 TO 17 YEARS OLD:

UENF CONVENTION CENTER

AUTOMOBILE CLUB

VILLA OLIMPICA DO JARDIM CARIOCA

UENF DRIVE-THRU

MUNICIPAL SPORTS FOUNDATION (FORMER AABB)

FIRST BOOST DOSE (3RD DOSE) VACCINATION POINTS FOR PERSONS 18 YEARS OR OLDER AND ADDITIONAL DOSE FOR IMMUNOCOMPROMISEDS 18 YEARS OR OLDER:

MUNICIPAL SPORTS FOUNDATION (FORMER AABB)

OLYMPIC VILLAGE OF THE CARIOCA JARDIM

UBS DE TOCOS UBSF SÃO SEBASTIÃO

RODOVIÁRIA KIOSK ROBERTO SILVEIRA

UBSF DORES DE MACABU

UENF DRIVE-THRU

AUTOMOBILE CLUB

SECOND BOOST DOSE VACCINATION POSITIONS (4th DOSE) FOR ELDERLY 60 YEARS OR OLDER:

UENF DRIVE-THRU

THIRD AGE CLUB

MUNICIPAL SPORTS FOUNDATION (FORMER AABB)

OLYMPIC VILLAGE OF THE CARIOCA JARDIM

stumps UBS

UBSF SÃO SEBASTIÃO

RODOVIÁRIA KIOSK ROBERTO SILVEIRA

UBSF DORES DE MACABU

AUTOMOBILE CLUB

JANSSEN BOOST DOSE VACCINATION STATIONS:

MUNICIPAL SPORTS FOUNDATION (FORMER AABB)

OLYMPIC VILLAGE OF THE CARIOCA JARDIM

RODOVIÁRIA KIOSK ROBERTO SILVEIRA

VACCINATION STATIONS FOR IMMUNOCOMPROMISED ADOLESCENTS 12 TO 17 YEARS OLD:

MUNICIPAL SPORTS FOUNDATION (FORMER AABB)

OLYMPIC VILLAGE OF THE CARIOCA JARDIM

RODOVIÁRIA KIOSK ROBERTO SILVEIRA

AUTOMOBILE CLUB

PFIZER SECOND DOSE VACCINATION STATIONS:

MUNICIPAL SPORTS FOUNDATION (FORMER AABB)

OLYMPIC VILLAGE OF THE CARIOCA JARDIM

stumps UBS

UENF DRIVE-THRU

AUTOMOBILE CLUB

ASTRAZENECA SECOND DOSE VACCINATION POINTS:

MUNICIPAL HEALTH SECRETARIAT

MUNICIPAL SPORTS FOUNDATION (FORMER AABB)

OLYMPIC VILLAGE OF THE CARIOCA JARDIM

RODOVIÁRIA KIOSK ROBERTO SILVEIRA

CORONAVAC 2ND DOSE VACCINATION POSITIONS:

MUNICIPAL HEALTH SECRETARIAT

REPEACH STATIONS (1st DOSE) FOR PEOPLE 12 YEARS OLD OR

MOST:

MUNICIPAL SPORTS FOUNDATION (FORMER AABB)

OLYMPIC VILLAGE OF THE CARIOCA JARDIM

RODOVIÁRIA KIOSK ROBERTO SILVEIRA

AUTOMOBILE CLUB

NIGHT VACCINATION STATIONS FOR 12 YEARS OR OLDER:

UPH SALDANHA MARINE

UPH LIGHTHOUSE OF SÃO TOMÉ

UPH URURAI

UPH INSTRUCTIONS