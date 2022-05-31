Secretary counters and says that councilor is the one who should be arrested in the UPAs of Campo Grande

During the accountability of Sesau (Municipal Health Department), this Monday (30), the secretary José Mauro Filho asked for respect to the health servers, when answering the speeches of Councilman Tiago Vargas (PSD).

The congressman has made visits to the Upas (Emergency Care Unit) in Campo Grande and, on one occasion, even asked for the arrest of a public official. In inspections, he points out, above all, the delay in patient care.

For the head of Saúde José Mauro, the one who should have received the order was Tiago Vargas. “You have every right [de ir às unidades]but politely, introduce yourself to the manager, who is the highest health authority within Upa”.

Employees who were present at the hearing applauded the speeches about respect for health.

Before that, the councilor had said that the secretary should no longer be in charge of Health in Campo Grande, due, according to him, to the state of the area in the city.

The secretary, in his response, added saying that he has ‘full conviction, in a technical way, observing indicators’, about how the city’s public health is progressing.

At the end of the hearing, the mayor of Campo Grande, councilor Carlos Augusto Borges, known as Carlão (PSD), stated that he does not allow excesses of parliamentarians within the House of Laws.

“Now, outside the Chamber, I don’t have the power. As president, we will seek harmony. I will never feed disagreement between the powers.”