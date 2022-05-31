see if your device is on the list

On the 24th of October of that year, the Whatsapp will stop working permanently on iPhones using iOS 10 and iOS 11. Some users have even shared a print where the system warns that the application needs to be updated so that the owner of the device continues to use the tool.

See also: Will WhatsApp really stop working on certain old cell phones? see explanation

You can also get more information about this on the official pages of the messenger, but according to what has been disclosed so far, from now on WhatsApp will only be compatible with mobile devices that use iOS 12 or some newer system.

And as for the other operating systems, the app will also require Android 4.1 or later, as well as KaiOS 2.5.0. Currently, Apple makes iOS 15 available to users, a system that is compatible with devices from the iPhone SE (starting from the 1st generation), iPhone 6s and those that have been released since then.

iPhone 6 and iPhone 5s users can update their devices to iOS 12 if they wish to continue using the app. However, people who have the iPhone 5, released along with iOS 6 and updated to iOS 10, will have to change their devices to continue using WhatsApp, as the update for this model has been cancelled.

What will the messaging app do with old iPhones?

Before the use of the app is suspended, users will be notified by an on-screen message, which will warn that the service will be canceled soon. Everything will be done in advance so that the owner of the device can take the necessary measures and not be helpless from one moment to the next.

WhatsApp support pages recommend that the user has the latest iOS update possible.

For other Apple devices, the messaging app will continue to work normally, but remember to always keep your mobile device up to date, so you can keep up with the update of other apps – such as WhatsApp – too.

Will WhatsApp stop working on Android devices?

It was previously announced by the application itself that some devices with Android operating system would also stop running WhatsApp. If this is your case, stay tuned and see below the list of cell phone models where it will no longer work:

LG:

Optimus F7, Optimus F5, LG Lucid 2, Optimus L3 II Dual, Optimus F5, Optimus L5, Optimus L5 II, Optimus L4 II Dual, Optimus L5 Dual, Optimus L3 II, Optimus L7, Optimus L7 II Dual, Optimus F6, Enact , Optimus F3, Optimus L7 II, Optimus L4 II, Optimus L2 II, Optimus Nitro HD and 4X HD, and Optimus F3Q.

Huawei:

Ascend G740; Ascend D1 Quad XL; Ascend Mate; Ascend P1 S; Ascend D Quad XL and Ascend D2.

Samsung:

Galaxy Trend Lite; Galaxy Xcover 2; Galaxy Trend II; Galaxy SII; Galaxy Core; Galaxy Ace 2 and Galaxy S3 mini.

ZTE:

ZTE V956; Grand Memo; Grand S Flex and Grand X Quad V987

SONY:

Sony Xperia Neo L; Xperia Miro and Xperia Arc S.

Other brands: