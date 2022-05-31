See where to get vaccinated against flu, Covid and measles from Monday (30) to Friday (3), in DF | Federal District

Vaccination against Covid-19, flu and also against measles continues, this Monday (30), in the Federal District. Until Friday (3), the addresses of the posts where it is possible to receive the immunizers remain the same ( see locations further down ).

Most units are open from 8 am to 5 pm. At UBS 1, on block 612 of Asa Sul, vaccination against Covid goes until 10 pm.

Anyone aged 60 and over can take the 4th dose of the Covid vaccine. In addition, this Monday, the application of the booster dose begins in adolescents between 12 and 17 years old.

From the start of immunization, in January 2021, until Friday, 6,225,685 vaccines were applied in Brasilia:

2,510,887 people took the first dose

people took the first dose 2,337,953 people took the second dose

people took the second dose 60,275 people took the single dose

people took the single dose 1,211,451 people took the booster dose

people took the booster dose 126,813 took a second booster dose

took a second booster dose 12,042 people took the extra dose (immunosuppressed)

Where to get vaccinated against Covid from Monday (30) to Friday (3) in DF

For addresses and hours, click on the links below:

Child vaccination: from 5 to 11 years old

First dose: over 12 years old

Second dose: over 12 years old

Booster dose: over 18 years old

Fourth dose: over 70 years

Drive Thru: Adults only

Night vaccination: for adults only

Immunosuppressed: additional and booster dose

Where to get vaccinated against the flu in DF

For addresses and hours, click on the link below:

Measles and routine vaccination

All children aged six months to less than 5 years should be vaccinated against measles. The target audience in the Federal District is approximately 182,000 girls and boys and the Health Department’s goal is to vaccinate 95% of them.

For addresses and hours, click on the links below:

Measles and routine vaccination of the immunization schedule (Meningococcal C, Pneumococcal, Triple Viral, Penta, etc, with the exception of BCG)