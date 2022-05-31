Senate calls ANS president to explain readjustment

The Social Affairs Committee (CAS) of the Federal Senate approved, this Tuesday (31/5), a request to convene the director-president of the National Health Agency (ANS), Paulo Rebello, to explain the readjustment of 15.5 % in health plans. As it is a summons, Rebello is obliged to attend the collegiate.

This does not, however, prevent senators from later transforming the request into an invitation, allowing him to abstain from going to the Senate.

The request is from Senator Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede-AP). He recently presented a bill and a legislative decree for the immediate suspension of readjustments, this year, in the prices of health plans and medicines.

The proposals seek the immediate suspension, from the sanction of the federal government, of the annual price adjustments of medicines and of private health care plans and insurance for this year 2022. In addition, they also provide that after the end of the term, retroactive charging of suspended adjustments is prohibited.

“Absurd neglect”

Randolfe Rodrigues criticized the readjustment provided by the ANS, which he classified as “absurd neglect”. “It is yet another demonstration of its complete disregard for the well-being of the Brazilian population”, he defends.

“It is unfeasible that it is intended to establish the collection of increased amounts. Much more in line with the constitutional principle of consumer protection and the dynamics of the most vulnerable party in the contracts, it would be to think about not charging these demeaning values”, he continues in the justification of the matter.

