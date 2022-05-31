Sniper Elite 5 UK sales figures show huge impact on Xbox Game Pass

Sniper Elite 5 was arguably one of the biggest Game Pass releases of the year so far, arriving late last week. Rebellion’s latest shooter won rave reviews as we labeled it as “the best Sniper Elite to date”. However, few Xbox players went out to buy it, at least physically here in the UK.

GamesIndustryBiz detailed this week’s UK boxed sales, as the site does every week. sNiper Elite 5 has reached the top sales for the week ending May 28, surpassing Horizon Forbidden West and Nintendo Switch Sports. However, the platform breakdown provides some interesting findings.

Only 8% of Sniper Elite 5 sales were on Xbox platforms. Given that the game is available on Xbox and PC Game Pass, and no one actually buys physical PC games these days, it’s safe to assume that most of the other 92% are PlayStation sales. Damn it.

These data not only show how Xbox is digital these days (these numbers don’t include digital sales), but it also shows how much Xbox gamers are on Game Pass. As such, a number as low as this suggests how many Xbox players are accessing this title via Game Pass.

It would be interesting to see the breakdown of player counts across platforms, not just sales, but unfortunately Xbox and PlayStation don’t provide that information. Still, it’s safe to assume that the Xbox portion of Sniper Elite 5 players would be much higher than the 8% of physical sales. Most likely Sniper Elite 5 will have more players on Xbox than on Playstation precisely because of this service.

Are you playing Sniper Elite 5 on Xbox Game Pass? Would you buy otherwise? Let us know below!

