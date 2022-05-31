Someone could be tracking you with Google

Attacker can track your recent movements on Google through Location History feature

In times where all our information is on our cell phone, taking care of digital security is something increasingly important. And in the case of those who use the Google account to centralize the information, it is necessary to be aware because someone could be secretly tracking your Google account activity.

Fortunately, there’s an easy way to check if someone is snooping on your Gmail, YouTube, and search activity. When accessing the google settingsyou can kick people out of your account if something seems wrong.

If someone has access to your Google account, they can do all sorts of attacks. If you use Gmail, they can read your emails and lock your account by changing your password or even get access your bank accounts to hit.

The attacker can also gain access to any social media profiles – such as Facebook or Instagram – linked to your Gmail account. If you use an Android smartphone or tablet, the hacker will also have access to your photos through the Google Photos app.

They can also track your recent movements through Google’s Location History feature.

Fake links and phishing

One of the most common scams, phishing, is one of the ways fraudsters manage to get passwords and personal data. The most common channels for the phishing type attack are fake links sent by emails, SMS and messaging apps like Whatsapp.

The messages usually sent in these emails or SMS inform that there is a problem with the victim’s account, about the credit card limit or security token update through a link that leads to a fake bank page where the person who is suffering the scam puts your data and passwords that are stolen by criminals.

To protect yourself, when accessing a website, always check in the browser bar that the website address is correct and that there is a lock icon on the left side of the address bar.

To be sure, do not click on links: enter the official address of the page you want to access directly in the browser. Furthermore, never click on links or email attachments from unknown senders. Use original operating system and antivirus and always keep them updated.

how to protect yourself

Through the Google page itself, it is possible to see computers, smartphones and tablets where someone has logged into their Google account. This web page lists each device, its location, and the date you last logged in.

If you don’t recognize a device, click or tap More details and click Exit. Then you must change your Google password.

To lock your account and prevent future hacks, it is recommended to enable two-factor authentication. Once activated, in addition to entering your username and password, Gmail will send a code via text message to your phone that will need to be entered.

You can only login after entering your credentials and unique code. The setup ensures that someone cannot hack your account even if they have access to your username and password.