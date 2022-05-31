Sony hints at when the PS4’s lifecycle will come to an end

The end of the PS4 may be closer than you think!

Currently the Playstation 4 is one of the most used platforms among the public gamer. However, the Sony revealed plans to discontinue the device. This was a natural path, given that its successor, the PS5, has been out for some time now, but now, gamers have a more concrete idea of ​​when exactly that will happen (via ComicBook).

The fourth generation of Playstation hit the markets in 2013 and became one of Sony’s best-selling consoles. However, the company intends to focus on the PS5 and, for that, it will end the production of games for the PS4 gradually. until the year 2025 to arrive.

In its latest financial data presentation, Sony’s gaming division made it clear that its revenue is expected to come mostly from the PS5 by the year 2025, with PC and mobile devices as secondary focuses.

However, that doesn’t mean that PS4 games will stop selling. It just won’t get new titles until, like previous consoles, it becomes effectively obsolete.

It is worth mentioning that, for now, the PS4 is still expected to receive new games produced by Sony. God of War: Ragnarok, one of the most anticipated games for this year, will have its launch for the platform. However, knowing the company’s plans for the PS5, one can imagine that the announcement of the pause in the production of games for the PS4 will come soon, so it’s good for players to get ready.

But and you? Already have your PS5? What did you think of this information? Share your opinion with us in the comments!

