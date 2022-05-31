Sorocaba records 123,509 cases of Covid-19, 119,548 recovered and 3,129 deaths – Agência de Notícias

The Prefecture of Sorocaba, through the Secretary of Health (SES), recorded an increase in the number of recovered from Covid-19 this Monday (30), reaching a total of 119,548. Already, confirmed cases with the disease rose from 122,605 to 123,509 in the city. Confirmed deaths remained at 3,129. The fatality rate in the municipality is 2.6%, below the state rate, which is 3.2%, and above the national rate, which is 2.2%.

Sorocaba received notification of another 904 confirmed cases of Covid-19, 752 recovered and no deaths. Of the total confirmed, nine are hospitalized in ICU and the total number of people in recovery (home isolation) is 812.

The city showed a drop in the number of people suspected of being contaminated by the coronavirus and awaiting results: from 152 to 59. Among the suspected cases, there are three hospitalizations in the ICU. There are no deaths under investigation. The number of people discarded due to negative disease results increased to 230,947.

Bed occupancy rate

In the daily census of Covid-19 beds this Monday (30), of the hospitals contracted by the Sorocaba City Hall to offer Covid beds, GPACI has no occupation in the six clinical beds. Amhemed Hospital has 15 Covid clinical beds agreed and seven are occupied. Among the four ICU beds hired, four are occupied.

In the private network, Hospital Unimed has five adult Covid ICU beds occupied out of the 15 agreed. Of the 20 clinical beds, six are occupied. This hospital’s only Covid ICU infant bed is occupied. Samaritano has six Covid clinical beds and one occupation. Of the three ICU Covid beds agreed, two are occupied. The only Covid ICU bed for children is unoccupied. The Evangelical Hospital does not have any occupied Covid ICU beds of the 10 beds agreed. Of the 10 Covid clinical beds agreed, one is occupied. Amhemed Hospital has 13 Covid clinical beds agreed and one occupied. The ICU of the same hospital does not have any occupied beds, out of a total of seven available.

Awareness and fight against Covid-19

The Secretary of Health (SES) reinforces that it is necessary for people to continue to adopt preventive measures against Covid-19, such as the use of gel alcohol and a protective mask in public transport and in medical-hospital environments. Public awareness of these habits is essential.