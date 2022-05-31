Spy Claims Vladimir Putin Has Only Three Years to Live

posted on 05/30/2022 11:17



(credit: Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP)

A Russian spy claims that President Vladimir Putin has cancer in “rapid progression” and “has no more than two to three years to stay alive”. Sunday Mirror.

“We are told he has a headache and when he appears on TV he needs pieces of paper with everything written in huge letters to read what he is going to say,” said a Russian official.

In addition to the impaired vision, the spy said Putin’s arms and legs were shaking “uncontrollably”.

Speculation about Putin’s health has been gaining steam since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. the russian portal Proekt Media said that the Russian president is always accompanied by a doctor who specializes in thyroid cancer.

A video posted on social media showing Putin holding a table for an extended period also fueled rumors that he would be unwell.

???????? | Medium reviews the extraordinary body posture of Vladimir Putin in front of his defense minister, shoulders high and his right hand taking the table. For some years there has been speculation about his health, and his last video, he appears encorvado and clinging to the table for 15 minutes. pic.twitter.com/5YSrkvoXd9 — World Alert (@AIertaMundiaI) April 22, 2022





This Monday (30/5), Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov denied the rumors and said that Putin is fine.

“You know, President Putin appears in public every day. You can see him on TV screens, read his speeches, listen to his speeches. I don’t think any sane person can see in this person signs of any kind of illness or disease. I leave that on the conscience of those who spread such rumours,” he told the French broadcaster. TF1.



