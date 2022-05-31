Spy Claims Vladimir Putin Has Only Three Years to Live

Jenni Smith 1 hour ago Health Comments Off on Spy Claims Vladimir Putin Has Only Three Years to Live 3 Views

posted on 05/30/2022 11:17

(credit: Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP)


(credit: Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP)

A Russian spy claims that President Vladimir Putin has cancer in “rapid progression” and “has no more than two to three years to stay alive”. Sunday Mirror.

“We are told he has a headache and when he appears on TV he needs pieces of paper with everything written in huge letters to read what he is going to say,” said a Russian official.

In addition to the impaired vision, the spy said Putin’s arms and legs were shaking “uncontrollably”.

Speculation about Putin’s health has been gaining steam since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. the russian portal Proekt Media said that the Russian president is always accompanied by a doctor who specializes in thyroid cancer.

A video posted on social media showing Putin holding a table for an extended period also fueled rumors that he would be unwell.


This Monday (30/5), Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov denied the rumors and said that Putin is fine.

“You know, President Putin appears in public every day. You can see him on TV screens, read his speeches, listen to his speeches. I don’t think any sane person can see in this person signs of any kind of illness or disease. I leave that on the conscience of those who spread such rumours,” he told the French broadcaster. TF1.


About Jenni Smith

She's our PC girl, so anything is up to her. She is also responsible for the videos of Play Crazy Game, as well as giving a leg in the news.

Check Also

Discover 9 fattening foods that will disrupt your diet

If you want to keep your weight off or are looking to lose weight, you …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved