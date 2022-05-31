State government announces ten new ICU beds for Joinville Children’s Hospital

Governor Carlos Moisés (Republicans) announced on Monday morning, 30, the opening of 68 new beds in the neonatal and pediatric Intensive Care Unit (ICU) within 90 days, across the state. In Joinville, the Children’s Hospital Jesser Amarante Faria will have ten new beds.

The measure was taken after articulation involving the State Health Department with the state’s hospital units.

According to the governor, the opening of new beds is complex. “Not every hospital can have an ICU bed, it needs to be authorized by the Ministry of Health. In addition, the greatest difficulty today is in hiring professionals to put ICU beds into operation, such as intensivists, pediatricians, for example. We are in agreement with several qualified hospitals and we will expand this offer in the coming days”, he explains.

Data from the transparency panel of this Sunday, 29, states that the state has 294 neonatal ICU beds and 89 active pediatricians, distributed in the seven macro-regions. The opening of new beds means an increase of 13% in neonatal ICU beds and 33.7% in pediatric beds.

“There is continuous and strategic work so that the expansion takes place in a safe way and can cover the demand that, mainly, respiratory diseases have imposed on the Health System. In addition to immediate strategies, we are also working on opening new beds in the long term, thinking that we still have winter months ahead,” projects secretary Aldo Baptista Neto.

For the opening of beds, new agreements will be made that will allow the units to purchase equipment and hire human resources. In this sense, several superintendencies are involved in the articulation work so that the beds are fully operational as soon as possible, starting in ten days.

The expansion movement is already taking place. In the last month, five intermediate neonatal care beds were activated at the São José Regional Hospital, in addition to 17 inpatient beds at the Joana de Gusmão Children’s Hospital, in Florianópolis.

“By August, we believe that this pressure on ICU beds in public and private health will ease. Because we have already proved that private health also does not have beds. We have resources and we are attentive, if there is no vacancy in public health, we will buy beds in the private sector in Santa Catarina or in other states”, says the governor.

Check the list of cities that will receive new ICU beds:

– Jesser Amarante Faria Children’s Hospital, in Joinville, with ten pediatric hospitals;

– Joana de Gusmão Children’s Hospital, in Florianópolis, with nine neonatal beds;

– Pequeno Anjo Hospital, in Itajaí, with six pediatric ICU beds;

– Hospital Azambuja, in Brusque, with eight neonatal and two pediatric hospitals;

– Jaraguá do Sul Hospital and Maternity, with two pediatric hospitals;

– Alto Vale Regional Hospital, in Rio do Sul, with four neonatal units;

– Regional Hospital of Araranguá, with five pediatric hospitals;

– Hospital Materno Infantil Santa Catarina, in Criciúma, with seven neonatal hospitals;

– São José Regional Hospital, with ten neonatal units;

– Nossa Senhora da Conceição Hospital, in Tubarão, with five pediatric hospitals;

