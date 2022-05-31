State of Play will be dedicated to PS VR2 and third-party games, warns Sony

PlayStation has announced a new State of Play for June 2, an almost 30-minute broadcast during which news will be revealed about some of the projects it is working on.

Additionally, it’s been confirmed that you’ll get a look at PlayStation VR 2, Sony’s next-generation virtual reality helmet, along with third-party titles in development for PlayStation consoles.

Shuhei Yoshida, responsible for links to indie studios at PlayStation, decided to reinforce this message, so that State of Play is viewed with caution, something important at a time when bingo already mentions Final Fantasy 16, God of War Ragnarok and other games like Street Fighter 6.

“State of Play next Thursday, with new games revealed, small previews and updates,” said Yoshida.

“Read carefully: ‘We’ll have some exciting reveals from our third-party partners, and a small preview of several games in development for PlayStation VR2.”

In this way, Yoshida alerts to the message shared on the PlayStation blog and intends to alert the community about the incredible expectations that are already circulating on the internet. Just today, a little prank about Bloodborne Remastered for PlayStation 5 and PC has social media in an uproar.

The hype is definitely getting the better of many players and Yoshida warns to cautiously await the State of Play.

Read carefully “We’ll have some exciting reveals from our third-party partners, plus a sneak peek at several games in development for PlayStation VR2.” — Shuhei Yoshida (@yosp) May 27, 2022