Study: 4 out of 10 patients with diabetes die when hospitalized for covid – 05/30/2022

Diabetes mellitus is responsible for 2.5 out of 10 hospitalizations for Covid-19, however, when considering deaths from Covid-19 among hospitalized patients, 4 out of 10 have diabetes.

This is what researchers at the State University of Ceará (UECE) point out, who analyzed the association between diabetes mellitus and hospital death from covid-19. The study is published in the Monday (30) issue of the journal “Epidemiology and Health Services”.

To analyze the impact on the Brazilian population, the authors took as a basis the cases of covid-19 reported in the first year of the pandemic in the Influenza Surveillance Information System (SIVEP – Gripe).

SIVEP gathers Brazilian epidemiological data on suspected and confirmed cases of any disease with flu-like symptoms and was the system used by the Ministry of Health to count cases of the pandemic in the country.

SIVEP data referring to 397,600 cases of hospitalized people indicate that 32% of patients with covid-19 admitted to the Intensive Care Unit in 2020 died.

Among all those hospitalized for covid-19, 25.7% had a diagnosis of diabetes, but the prevalence of death among people with diabetes jumped to 40.8%. Therefore, diabetes increases death rates in people hospitalized for covid-19 by 15%, representing approximately 3 in 20 deaths.

“Health studies point out that the main factor attributed to the complications of covid-19 in diabetics is that chronic disease alters metabolic functions and, with this, also affects the body’s immune responses, thus making diabetes patients more susceptible to infections by Sars-CoV-2 Another hypothesis is due to inflammation and oxidative stress and, consequently, resistance to insulin, which is the enzyme that controls the amount of glucose in the blood after eating”, explains nurse Thiago Santos Garces, PhD student in Clinical Care in Nursing and Health at UECE and one of the authors of the research.

In the last two years, scientists around the world have studied the effects and diseases that may be associated with Covid-19.

The medical literature reports different levels of prevalence of cases that have diabetes associated with covid-19. There are systematic reviews and meta-analyses that showed a 35% probability of occurrence of cases and a 50% risk of death among diabetics diagnosed with covid-19.

It is worth remembering that the data brought by the UECE researchers cover the year 2020, and the group’s objective is to continue updating this analysis.