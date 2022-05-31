Tatá Werneck tries a health plan for Marcos Oliveira, the Beiçola of ‘A Grande Família’, and has already helped other people

Tatá Werneck is trying to get a health plan for Marcos Oliveira, the actor who played the baker Beiçola in “A Grande Família”. The presenter of “Lady night” was very touched by the appeal that the artist, 69, made on social media last Saturday, and sent him a private message offering help. The two worked together on the soap opera “Deus Salve o Rei” in 2018.

“She is helping me with the doctors, trying to see if she can get me a health plan,” Marcos said.

Tatá Werneck and Marcos Oliveira worked together on the soap opera “Deus save o Rei” Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

It is worth remembering that Tatá is always very generous with those who need help. That’s what happened to Mabel Calzolari, an actress who died in June last year, aged 21, a victim of a rare disease that causes swelling in the spinal cord.

At the time, Tatá paid for the young woman’s wake (which cost R$ 15,000) and rented an apartment in the South Zone of Rio for her mother to live close to her grandson, who lives with his father.

Tatá also often contributes to various virtual crowdfunding to raise money for social causes, such as the families of Covid-19 victims. She also made a cash donation to help ex-BBB Lucas Panteado buy his mother’s house and contributed in the crowdfunding to the trans Juju Oliveira to remove the industrial silicone she has on her face.

Tatá’s mother spoke of her daughter’s generosity in the last “Domingão” withk Huck.

“People always praise you a lot, but I think they know little about you. You are the most connected person with humanity that I know”, said Claudia Werneck when paying tribute to her daughter during the program.

Tatá Werneck pays the wake of Mabel Calzolari Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

‘I need money to eat’, says actor

To EXTRA, Marcos explained that he is undergoing treatment by the SUS and that he needs to undergo surgery for the fistula he has in the urea. He said that, at first, he is in urgent need of money to pay the bills of the house where he lives, in Rio, and to buy food. The actor has been out of work since December due to health problems.

“I need money to survive, pay my rent and feed my three dogs,” he said, releasing a donation number on Pix (Cel.:21 99915-8560 in the name of Antonio Marcos de Oliveira).

“I want to go back to work. I need any help to buy food”, he asked (watch the video below).

In December, Marcos was hospitalized at the Souza Aguiar Municipal Hospital, in downtown Rio, treating a problem with his urine.

“I really need help. The thing is heavy. I’m waiting to do my surgery for the fistula I have in the urethra, but I have very high blood sugar. I have an endocrinologist scheduled now for the 7th and I need help. It’s not much, but if you can help me, I’ll be very grateful, because it’s just me and my dogs,” he said, in a video posted on Instagram.

Marcos Oliveira was the Beiçola of “A Grande Família” Photo: publicity/ tv globo

In June of last year, the actor went public to reveal that he was experiencing financial difficulties due to the pandemic and had been, since February, counting on the charity of friends to buy food, medicine (for diabetes and for the heart) and pay the rent. .

On the occasion, friends made a virtual crowdfunding and raised more than R$ 66 thousand to help him.

Marcos explains that he spent a year and a half living on the money he received from the rerun of the series “A Grande Família”, but the money ran out in February of last year. The artist says that if it wasn’t for the help of friends he wouldn’t even have anything to eat.

“I didn’t even have money to buy food. I got two food baskets from a producer friend. Some friends helped me buy food for me and my dogs. I got help from friends to pay rent.”

Vaquinha for Beiçola from ‘A Grande Família’ exceeds the goal Photo: Reproduction